The Music Center Adds 4th Performance Date To THE RITE OF SPRING And COMMON GROUND[S]

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Given overwhelming public demand, The Music Center is adding a fourth date to its major presentation and dance residency of Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring along with common ground[s], which are co-produced by the Pina Bausch Foundation, École des Sables and Sadler's Wells.

As part of the 21st season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, Bausch's iconic 1975 work will make history at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion by featuring more than 30 dancers from 13 African countries; the second dance work, common ground[s], choreographed by dance legends Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo, will make its L.A. premiere.

Running:
Thursday, February 8, 2024, 7:30 p.m. *ADDED PERFORMANCE DATE*
Friday, February 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA  90012

Tickets are on sale now—starting at $34! To purchase tickets, call 213-972-0711 or visit musiccenter.org/riteofspring.




Recommended For You