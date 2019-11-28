The McCallum Theatre Brings A Holiday Tradition Back To The Desert With COLORS OF CHRISTMAS

A McCallum Theatre holiday tradition, Colors of Christmas, returns on Friday, December 13, at 8:00 pm with a new lineup of stars presenting a fantastic evening of holiday music and classics, backed up by a 12-piece band. This year's Colors of Christmas stars are Peabo Bryson, Oleta Adams, Ben Vereen, and Jody Watley.

Peabo Bryson has the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts. Born in South Carolina, he began singing at age 14. In 1976, he released his debut album, Peabo. He followed with such albums as Reaching for the Sky, Crosswinds and Born to Love, which included the hit "Tonight I Celebrate My Love." All My Love (1989) earned Bryson his first rhythm and blues No. 1 single with "Show & Tell." Later came Live in Concert: Ladies' Request (2005) and The Very Best of Peabo Bryson (2006). Missing You (2007) was the 20th album of his career, and Stand for Love (2018) is his most recent release. Songs produced for Disney animated films earned Bryson his two Grammys-the first being the theme from Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and, the second, "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Both songs went on to win Oscars for Best Song. Bryson has also released three Christmas albums, filled with music from his annual touring holiday music extravaganza The Colors of Christmas.

Oleta Adams would be perfectly content if Christmas lasted all year long. "The spirit of Christmas is where we're supposed to be all the time. It keeps you in a wonderful state of happiness and health and joy," she says. "Whenever you listen to Christmas songs, it takes you back to those very special moments when you are surrounded by family and friends." Since the runaway success of her 1990 debut album Circle of One (which went platinum), and the hit single "Get Here" (which became an unofficial anthem of the 1991 Gulf War), Adams has inspired a growing legion of fans around the world with songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel, while crossing effortlessly into the realms of soul, R&B and popular music. Her success has included four Grammy nominations and more than 2 1/2 million records sold. Adams decked the seasonal halls with her 2006 holiday album, Christmas Time With Oleta, replete with beloved classics and a handful of personal favorites. Her music is featured in Hollywood movies Corrina, Corrina, Sleeping With the Enemy, Jason's Lyric and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Celebrating 45 years in the music industry, Adams' musical odyssey continued with her latest album, Third Set(2017), including songs that she and her band had worked out on the road over the last couple years.

Ben Vereen's first love and passion is and always will be the stage. "The theater was my first training ground. It taught me discipline, dedication and appreciation of hard work and values that will stay with me a lifetime. The stage sharpens the creative instrument and encourages you to go deeper inside and try new things," he said. On Broadway, Vereen has appeared in Wicked, Fosse, I'm Not Rappaport, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Grind, Jelly's Last Jam and A Christmas Carol. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical. For more than 40 years, Vereen has showcased his versatility and creativity by performing countless one-man shows not only in the United States, but also Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Vereen's acting credits include memorable roles such as the unforgettable Chicken George in Roots and Louis Armstrong in Louis Armstrong-Chicago Style.

Jody Watley was ranked by Billboard Magazine in 2016 as one of the Greatest Dance Club Acts of All Time-and in 2018, the magazine listed her as one of the Top 100 Female Artists of All Time. Watley's groundbreaking career as solo artist kicked off with her self-titled debut album, whose chart-topping lead single "Looking for a New Love" launched the Watley-penned catch phrase, "Hasta la vista, baby," into pop culture. A Grammy Award, countless award nominations and numerous hits followed over the course of her career. Since her days as the original female lead vocalist of the R&B trio Shalamar, Watley has been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking trends and movements in modern pop culture. Jumbo hoop earrings, cutting-edge hi-low street style, layouts in popular magazines, fashion-forward videos and messages of self-empowerment-call it the Jody Watley effect. Not including her Shalamar days, Jody Watley has six Top 10 pop singles; 12 No. 1 dance singles; seven Top 5 R&B singles; two Top 20 pop albums; two Top 10 R&B albums; and a Top 5 R&B album. She has charted singles in every decade since the 1980s.

Tickets for this performances are priced at $120, $90 and $65. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories