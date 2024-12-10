The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Appoints Mitch Bassion As Chief Philanthropy Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has appointed Mitch Bassion to the position of Chief Philanthropy Officer, effective February 17, 2025. Bassion previously served the Philadelphia Orchestra Association in senior positions beginning in 2015 and became Chief Philanthropy Officer in 2021 when the Orchestra merged with the Kimmel Center. He succeeds Margie Kim, who has retired after five years of dedicated and successful service to the LA Phil.

“Mitch brings the LA Phil a wealth of experience and proven success from working with some of the most accomplished and celebrated cultural institutions in the country,” Kim Noltemy said. “He has especially flourished during moments of institutional transition, as when he helped lead the complex merger of an elite symphony orchestra with one of the largest performing arts centers in the nation. With his innovative and fearless approach, I have full confidence that he will succeed in the thriving cultural epicenter of Los Angeles, which he knows well and where he has deep roots. We are excited to welcome Mitch back to LA and know he will be a brilliant addition to our executive team.”

As Chief Philanthropy Officer, Bassion will be involved in the highest level of strategic decision-making for the LA Phil. Working with the CEO, Board of Directors, and executive team, he will create and implement the strategy to generate and maximize contributions in support of the LA Phil's mission, strategy, and priorities, serve as an ambassador for the organization, and lead the Philanthropy department, mentoring and inspiring an exceptionally talented team of senior development professionals. Bassion also will be responsible for the management and development of the organization's Board of Directors, working in close collaboration with Noltemy.

Bassion said, “As a frequent patron of the LA Phil during the years I lived in Los Angeles, I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to this vibrant city that I love and join the LA Phil at this exciting moment in its history. I have longstanding respect for the LA Phil's artistry, the care and dedication the organization demonstrates to its communities, and its passionate drive to raise the bar in our industry. I look forward to collaborating with Kim Noltemy, Gustavo Dudamel, the Board of Directors, and all the dedicated teams that work so tirelessly to make the LA Phil one of the world's leaders in the performing arts.”

As the inaugural Chief Philanthropy Officer at The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Bassion currently leads a department of 28 staff members. Since his appointment, and working collaboratively with staff, board, volunteers, and musicians, the organization has raised more than $220 million. Prior to joining the Philadelphia Orchestra, Bassion held senior positions at Washington Performing Arts, Los Angeles Conservancy, Los Angeles Opera, Seattle Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Comments