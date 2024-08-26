The Long Beach Shakespeare Company To Present CHEKHOV IN SHORTS that opens FRIDAY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chekhov in Shorts will be presented in a vaudeville production at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company! Enjoy a trio of stories that will bring Chekhov to the Helen Borgers stage for the very first time.

"The Bear" tells the story of widowed landowner, Elena Popova. Her husband's recent death leaves her unable to repay a debt to Grigory Smirnov, a bear of a man. In "The Marriage Proposal," Ivan Lomov asks Stepan Chubokov for his daughter, Natalia's hand in marriage. When the two meet, their misdirected passion triggers a resounding tedious argument causing Lomov to collapse in exhaustion. Woven cleverly through the two one-acts is Chekhov's well-crafted short story, "The Bet." Banker Kolya debates with attorney, Vlad: what's more humane, capital punishment or life imprisonment?

The show runs - August 30th, 31st September 1st, 5th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th,15th, 19th and the 20th at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls. General admission $25 Students $15.

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

