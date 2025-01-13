The Long Beach Shakespeare Company Presents RICHARD III

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present Richard III, directed by Richard J. Martinez and written by William Shakespeare.

One of Shakespeare's most iconic villains comes to the stage at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company in Richard lll.

Having helped secure his brother King Edward IV taking the throne of England, the jealous tormented Richard, Duke of York, plots to seize power for himself. Masterfully deceiving and plotting against nearly everyone in the royal court, Richard orchestrates a bloody rise to power before finding all his gains jeopardized by those he betrayed.

The show runs 1/24, 1/25, 1/26, 1/31, 2/1, 2/2, 2/6 and 2/8 at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls California. Tickets: General admission $25 Students $15.

Tickets are available online and at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

