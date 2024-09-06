The Hollywood Theatre Club Kicks Off TodayTix's LA Theatre Week With Sunset Rooftop Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hollywood Theatre Club is kicking off TodayTix's LA Theatre Week and celebrating their one-year anniversary with an end-of-summer rooftop sunset party at the stunning NeueHouse Hollywood (6121 Sunset Blvd) on Monday, September 9 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM.

The evening will be hosted by Matthew Hoffman (Hulu's A-List Living) and feature the first-ever joint conversation between the Artistic Directors of Los Angeles' three largest non-profit theatres – Tarell Alvin McCraney from the Geffen Playhouse, Snehal Desai from Center Theatre Group, and Danny Feldman from Pasadena Playhouse led by the Hollywood Theatre Club's founder, Jay Marcus. The night will preview of some of the exciting shows coming to LA this fall and feature music by DJ Jon Klaft while celebrating this new area for LA theatre.

Hollywood Theatre Club's founder, Jay Marcus, said, "A year ago, I sent out a discount code and corralled a small group of my film & tv contacts to go see Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ahmanson. In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined The Hollywood Theatre Club turning into what it has. We're now a group that regularly brings over 100 industry people to the theatre every month, with a mailing list of 1K and growing by word-of-mouth alone every day. At a time when the film/tv business is contracting so dramatically, people are craving a fun, unique community. And to be able to support LA theatre and help build a new audience is thrilling.”

Attendees will get to preview some of the exciting shows coming to LA this fall including performances by Sam Morrison (Sugar Daddy @ The Wallis), Anthony Norman & Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness), George Salazar (Be More Chill), and Sara Porkalob (Dragon Lady @ The Geffen Playhouse), with music direction by Brett Ryback (Murder for Two). With additional appearances from IAMA Theatre Company, Deaf West, and more.

“As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we're so grateful to our partners TodayTix, the Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group and Pasadena Playhouse, for helping us put on our first LA Theatre Party! What a fantastic way to welcome in a new era for theatre in this city, the home to the greatest concentration of creative talent in the world!” Marcus added.

Food and drink will also be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.todaytix.com/los-angeles/shows/42049-hollywood-theatre-club-theatre-week-celebration-concert

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD THEATRE CLUB

The Hollywood Theatre Club was formed by producer Jay Marcus in August 2023 as a collective of Film & TV executives, producers, agents/managers, casting directors, and creatives who come together once-a-month to see professional theatre in LA. The goal is to support LA regional theatre and bring industry people together to form a new community around a unique, shared experience. With so many of the best TV series and films created by and starring artists who got their start on stage, HTC also aims to remind Hollywood of how essential theatre is to the industry at large. @hollywoodtheatreclub

ABOUT THEATRE WEEK

Theatre Week is the ultimate celebration of theatre throughout LA and Orange County. With tickets starting at $30, Theatre Week will allow theatre fans to experience exceptional cultural performances at an accessible price. All tickets available on TodayTix.com from September 13 through September 29.

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL