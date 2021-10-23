The Hollywood Museum's Dungeon of Doom is Now Open

In 1931, Bela Lugosi and Carl Laemmle brought Bram Stoker's Dracula to the silver screen. Shortly after, on Nov 21, 1931, Boris Karloff gave us the man who made and define the monster, with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. It was 60 years later, that Thomas Harris' novel, Silence of the Lambs became the first film in the genre of horror to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. In fact a total of five Oscars were presented that night to the film including Best Director - Jonathan Demme, Best Actor - Sir Anthony Hopkins, Best Actress - Jodie Foster, and Best Writing and screenplay to Ted Tally. This year the Hollywood Museum celebrates the 30th Anniversary of this landmark production, with the complete set including props form the film on display.



Today, Patron's worst nightmares come to life in the Dungeon of Doom at The Hollywood Museum. In celebration of the landmark, five time Academy® Award winning, The Silence of the Lambs, the President and Founder of The Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, invited personalities and press to a Covid-restricted event to launch the Halloween festivities. Among those in attendance were George Chakiris, Carolyn Hennesy, Anson Williams, Ruta Lee, Hank Garrett, Elaine Ballace, Bruce Vilanch, Diana Lansleen, Judy Tenuta, Tracy Weisert, Geoffrey Mark, Ray Proscia, Alice Amter, Kate Linder, Tyrone DuBose, the D'Ambrosio Twins (Bianca and Chiara) and special guest speaker and currently reigning Scream Queen, Dee Wallace.



The museum used the 18 months constructively, and is proud to announce that the museum's ventilation & filtration system has been upgraded and is now outfitted with hospital & school Quality filters, including UV-blue light - filtration systems that have been installed - in each of our ventilation units - to neutralize - allergens & pollens in the air, AND kill up to 99.9% mold, germs, and viruses that can cause COVID-19, so that when the museum reopened, the public and regular patrons as well as our staff can feel comfortable and thoroughly enjoy the exhibits without trepidation. However, masks are still required at this time. Dadigan remarked, "We are so happy to be able to once again welcome our fans from the U.S. and very soon world-wide, back to The Hollywood Museum, we have been looking forward to this day, post pandemic. Our priority is the safety of the public and to ensure everyone the best experience as they return to the museum."



The museum's dungeon includes a rare and unique history of horror and suspense from Hollywood over the years including the original and complete jail sell set used for filming of "The Silence of the Lambs" and is one of the museum's most popular draws year round, with items that that include original costumes and props used in making of the film. In fact, the number one request of the museum's fans of fear is from people asking to spend the night in Hannibal Lecter's jail cell.



Among the many other historic horrors the patrons discover in the museum's dungeon include Dracula, Frankenstein and his Bride, as well as original costumes of the terrible trio Freddy (Nightmare on Elm Street), Jason (Friday the 13th) and Michael (Halloween). Also amassed in the exclusive collection are Pennywise (It / It Chapter 2), Annabelle (The Conjuring), Chucky and his Bride to the costumes worn by Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen in Sweeney Todd, as well as The Walking Dead, Underworld, Van Helsing, Blair Witch Project, and the classics Frankenstein, Dracula, Vampira and Elvira costumes, as well as the animatronics dog (aka The Beast) from The Sandlot, The Werewolf head from The Howling, and the death masks of Vincent Price, Bella Lugosi, Lon Chaney, Christopher Lee, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre and so much more. A special attraction, was the presence of The Ecto1 Mobile from The original Ghostbusters film will be on display outside The Hollywood Museum to pre-promote the Ghostbusters: Hollywood Museum Exhibit opening On Nov 4th.

