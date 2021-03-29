The Group Rep Presents A Reading Of REVENGE

The Group Rep will present REVENGE, a brand-new thriller directed by Bruce Kimmel. We could tell you more, but why spoil the fun, and besides, if we told you more, we'd have to kill you. A reading of a diabolical thriller you won't want to miss streams one time only on Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 pm (PDT). The event is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Group Rep.

The cast features the talents of Linda Alznauer, Fox Carney, Clayton Conroy, Larry Eisenberg, Kait Hare, Doug Haverty, Clara Rodriguez and Harley Walker.

About the DIRECTOR and CAST

Bruce Kimmel (Director): Bruce Kimmel wrote, directed and starred in the cult movie hit, The First Nudie Musical. He also co-created the story for the hit film, The Faculty, directed by Robert Rodriguez. As an actor, Mr. Kimmel guest-starred on most of the long-running television shows of the 1970s. Mr. Kimmel is a Grammy-nominated producer of theatre music on CD, having produced over 180 albums. His song "Simply" won the Mac Award for Best Song of the Year. Most recently, he's directed rave-reviewed productions of L.A. Now and Then, Welcome to My World, Li'l Abner, Inside Out, Dial 'M' for Murder, and the world premiere of a new Sherman Brothers musical, Levi, the story of Levi Strauss, as well as A Carol Christmas, The Man Who Came to Dinner, and In My Mind's Eye, all for the Group Rep. For the past ten years he has been producing and hosting a monthly series of live entertainments called Kritzerland at Feinstein's Upstairs at Vitello's. Mr. Kimmel is also the author of twenty books.

Linda Alznauer

Linda won an Eddon award in 2019 for Best Direction of a Local Play for Otherwise Engaged at Upstairs at the Group Rep. Other directing credits at this theater include All My Sons (2018), And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little (2017) and Another Antigone (2016). Other LA credits include The Real Thing at Two Roads Theater in Studio City (2014) and Visiting Oliver at JET Studios in NoHo (2015).

Following a bully performance as Teddy Brewster in the GRT's production of Arsenic and Old Lace, Fox trod the boards in their productions of Comic Potential, The Sound of Murder, Inspecting Carol, Misconceptions, And Then There Were None, A Walk in the Woods, the world premiere of Phil Olson's A Nice Family Christmas, Putting On Your Shorts, Neil Simon's Rumors, Let Me Hear You Whisper, Nine Winning One-Acts and Otherwise Engaged. Fox was most recently seen in the GRT's holiday productions of A Twisted Christmas Carol and The Man Who Came to Dinner.

Clayton Conroy

Clayton hails from Santa Cruz and studied at Trinity College, Dublin, where he trained at the LIR Academy. He has performed on stage at various theatres around Dublin and has been vocally featured in the feature films GRETA, directed by Neil Jordan, and PAPI CHULO, directed by John Butler. When he's not acting, he is a writer/producer. Clayton is one of the Group Rep's newest members, and this is his fourth project with the company which includes the virtual productions of HALLWAYS: STORIES FROM JUVIE, and MISSILEER for the Alternative Theatre L.A. Festival.

Larry is an Actor, Writer and Director. Favorite acting roles include Kit Carson in The Time of Your Life, opposite Lonny Chapman, Edgar in King Lear, opposite academy award-winning actor, George Coulouris, and the Conductor in Terence McNally's Prelude and Liebestod. Most recently he appeared in GRT's streaming production of Tuesdays With Morrie. Larry has an MFA in Directing from CalArts and served for ten years as a Group Rep Co-Artistic Director.

Kait Haire

Kait is originally from Vero Beach, FL. She moved to Los Angeles from Washington, DC where she studied theatre at The George Washington University. There she was awarded the Presidential Scholar of the Arts Scholarship for acting. She played Trish in GRT's production of In My Mind's Eye and Davina in the GRT's Upstairs production of Otherwise Engaged; she has also appeared in the short films Ballet of Balance and Flicker. Most recently, Kait has been performing the role of Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Tom Dugan's one-woman show Tell Him It's Jackie.

Group Rep: Rumors; Dial M for Murder; The Secret of Chimneys, The Cape and the Klan; Another Antigone; Hotel Paradiso; Midsummer Night's Dream; My Three Angels; The Dining Room; Otherwise Engaged; And Then There Were None; A Christmas Carol; Inspecting Carol, Lend Me A Tenor; Mammoth Lakes Rep: All the Great Books (Abridged); TheatreWest/Falcon: Ray Bradbury's Falling Upward; NASA: Defying Gravity; Advent: Bullshot Crummond. Also, a playwright with five world premieres here.

Recently performed in In My Mind's Eye at Group Rep, as well as in Brushes at the Whitefire Theatre and as Emily in the Eclipse Theatre's production of And Then There Were None. Favorite roles include Mary in How the Other Half Loves and Myrtle Brown in Morning's at Seven. Clara has a background in improv and has performed with Theatre Sports, Pulp Playhouse, Galorama, Brain Trust and other improv companies.

Harley Walker

A southern belle at heart who found her theater home at The Group Rep. Her previous performances with GRT include: Bad Idea Bear/Mrs. T in Avenue Q and Avalon in A Carol Christmas. She is excited about being in this production and can't thank you enough for supporting the arts!

DETAILS:

Who: The Group Rep

What: REVENGE

Streams One Time Only: Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 pm (PDT)

Running Time: Approximately 68 minutes

Tickets: Event is free, with donations gratefully accepted for the Group Rep, a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization at http://thegrouprep.com/show/donations

