The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Will Bring Back Family Art Day This Weekend

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced the return of Family Art Day on Sunday, July 14 from 12p noon to 3pm, with a fun new animal twist! This year's event promises an exciting array of wildlife-themed art activities and encounters, ensuring a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family.

"Family Art Day is getting a wild makeover this year!" shared Christine Georgantas, Exhibits and Events Director at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. "We're thrilled to introduce this brand new animal theme and offer a wider range of art experiences for families of all ages. It'll be a fantastic way to explore the wonders of the animal kingdom through creative expression.”

On Sunday, July 14, prepare to be amazed by a variety of incredible animals! Come face-to-face with fascinating reptiles from the OC Reptile Zoo and see the majestic power of birds of prey with Raptor Events LLC. Priceless Pets Rescue, is offering on-the-spot dog adoptions! Fall in love with a furry companion and give them a forever home. Anyone who adopts a pet on Family Art Day will receive an exclusive Festival of Arts doggie bandana, perfect for showing off your new buddy’s festival spirit.

Plus, learn all about the fascinating world of bees and their crucial role in our ecosystem with the OC Beekeepers Association. Laguna Beach’s own local celebrity, Cooper the Peer Support K9, will also be attending the festivities. Cooper, a Labrador retriever, is beloved for his comforting presence, helping those exposed to trauma, easing the stress of victims and witnesses during criminal investigations, and promoting employee wellness. Family Art Day is an opportunity to get up close and personal with these amazing creatures, ask questions, and create lasting memories.

In the Festival’s Art Center, generously sponsored by Bank of America, families can unleash their inner artist with hands-on, animal-inspired activities. Bowers Museum will host a special animal anime sculpting class in conjunction with their current exhibition, “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form.” The excitement doesn't stop there! Be mesmerized by the graceful performance of the Orange County Aerial Arts on the Festival stage and even get an airbrush tattoo! Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase for a day of unforgettable family fun.

Due to limited space, early arrival is encouraged. Family Art Day is free with Festival admission, and children 5 and under receive free admission all summer long.

For more information on Family Art Day visit www.foapom.com/event/family-art-day. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

