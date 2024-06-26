The Ebell Of Los Angeles Announces Vibrant 2024/25 Season Of Cultural Arts Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, has announced the 2024/2025 marquee season of cultural programming at its historic campus.

The season offers Angelenos a vibrant array of innovative performances, stimulating discussions, enlightening workshops, films, brunches and much more, all while continuing to highlight the achievements, challenges and narratives of the women of Los Angeles. New this season, The Ebell invites the community to explore all corners of its campus with “LA Voices: Sundays at The Ebell,” a free, monthly series spotlighting artists, scholars, creatives and influencers from Los Angeles on the stage of the iconic Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The events will take place on designated Sundays, once a month and each feature a different facet of programming, from musical performances to films, seminars and more, in addition, volunteer docents will lead guided tours of The Ebell of LA's historic campus, a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument featured in hundreds of films and television shows.

“The Ebell's unique, historical and breathtaking space serves as a central hub in the great city of Los Angeles where art, civics and community all intersect,” said Stacy Brightman, Executive Director of The Ebell of Los Angeles. “This season, we're not only celebrating the enduring spirit of the women but also delving deeper to share the rich tapestry of our campus and the remarkable stories of women in Los Angeles. On LA Voices Sundays, visitors can explore our enchanting gardens, lounges, and even the sunlit third-floor sunroom, guided by our knowledgeable volunteer docents who offer insights into the magic and history of this place. Following these immersive experiences, guests will be treated to performances, talks, and exhibitions by some of LA's most esteemed figures, all on the iconic stage of the 1200-seat Wilshire Ebell Theatre, and all free of charge!”

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

LA Voices: Sundays at The Ebell

Over nine Sundays throughout the season, The Ebell will host a bevy of happenings on the stage at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre following docent-guided tours of the 1927-built campus on Wilshire Boulevard. Guests will learn not only about the illustrious history of the buildings but also about the dedicated women of The Ebell who have worked to serve as stewards of the nonprofit organization since 1894.

The new season and series kick off on September 15 with the annual Community Open House featuring performances from the award-winning all-female mariachi ensemble with a flair for music, beauty and girl power, Las Colibrí, as well as The Ebell's own volunteer Chorale, which first made its mark in 1915. In October, along with the art-adorned halls of The Ebell, community members will explore the significant contributions of African American women in politics, labor and community activism with a screening of “Respect My Crown: The Rise of African American Women in Politics'' in partnership with the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute. Community film screenings will celebrate the spooky season in November with special screenings of The Addams Family and Death Becomes Her, which were filmed at The Ebell, and a double dose of movie fun in June with Jackie's Back (also filmed at The Ebell) and Cabaret. Sunday concerts include a holiday offering with The Ebell Chorale, a celebration of Black History with the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and African Americans for LA Opera, a showcase of women in jazz with LA County High School for the Arts and an homage to the Voices of Asia with Vibra Voce. A musical presentation of VILNA: A Resistance Story inspired by the heroic Jewish resistance movement in the Vilna ghetto during the Holocaust, takes the stage in April.

All LA Voices events are free of charge and open to the community. RSVP'S will be appreciated and will begin on The Ebell's website at www.EbellofLA.org on August 8.

Conversations

Scholars, artists, innovators and authors from all walks of life will participate in thought-provoking discussions throughout the season. The Ebell's opening day luncheon will feature Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center, Los Angeles' premier performing arts center. Mona Fields, president of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles will lead a guided, non-partisan conversation on the multiple ballot measure on the upcoming California Election ballot in time for voters to make their own, informed decisions before casting their vote. The Ebell will announce additional conversations featuring influential and inspiring authors, innovators, medical experts and more throughout the season.

Musical Offerings

Live musical performances featuring all-female and other unique groups will take the various stages across The Ebell campus throughout the season. Chinese-born composer Nathan Wang and the all-female Saltando String Ensemble will kick off the “Live in the Lounge” concert series this fall with a showcase of music from the silver screen and then a celebration of the Lunar New Year later in February. Genre-bending jazz all-stars, led by singer, songwriter and pianist Sweet Baby J'ai, will deliver musical magic as they take the stage in December. Jill Sobule, the American singer-songwriter known for her witty and often satirical lyrics, will treat audiences to her distinctive voice with a concert in January. Mother-daughter duo, Michele Patzakis and Ariana Prappas will honor the bonds of motherhood with a recital that celebrates mothers and the extraordinary spirit of all nurturing figures on the day following Mother's Day in The Ebell Lounge.

Audiences will travel back to Shanghai, circa 1937 with a staged concert reading of the new musical Shanghai's World Emporium featuring music by Nathan Wang, book by Jenny Lynn and lyrics by Matthew Leavitt. Hers, a newly-formed musical group dedicated to the empowerment and uplifting of musical artists who identify as female, has curated a voice salon celebrating the amazing creations of musical art happening in Los Angeles and will take The Ebell Lounge in March. Sixth Act Theatre company returns to the lounge in April with a sparkling celebration of The Bard's 461st birthday blending live music by Nathan Wang into a lively staged reading of Much Ado About Nothing.

Susan Graham, the acclaimed American mezzo-soprano renowned for her captivating performances on the world's most prestigious opera stages will sparkle in the monumental new collaboration between Grammy Award-winning composer Richard Danielpour and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove, A Standing Witness with a special concert performance on Sunday, March 9 in The Ebell's historic lounge.

Spoken Word

The Ebell's Salon Series presents an array of expressive artists sharing narratives that tug at the heartstrings and tickle the funny bone. In the fall, actress Wendy Hammers will deliver her comedic talk Fifty Shades of Gray Hair discussing the good news about embracing your age and loving your body. Later, she will team up with Suzanne Weerts to host an evening of contemporary Southern stories by Southern-born, LA-transplant writers and performers in Saucey Sassy Southern Stories the Tuesday after the Kentucky Derby. Storytelling group Strong Words will offer up a captivating blend of stories, music and poetry in Women in the Muse featuring an all-female lineup of performers and curated by group producer, teacher and creator of Write Party, Marlene Nichols.

Women's History Month & Free Student Matinees

Throughout National Women's History Month in March, The Ebell will light up in purple (the official color designated for the commemoration) and provide numerous ways to honor and recognize the meaningful contributions of women in Los Angeles. The organization will host the second annual Symposium on Women's History in Los Angeles on March 27; this day-long seminar is the culmination of a series of free public scholarship programs all focused on aspects of women's history in LA, curated by distinguished residents of The Ebell Institute for the Study of Women's History (TEI). Artists throughout Los Angeles will be invited to submit their artwork for the second annual juried art show showcasing the diverse interpretations of a theme chosen by an expert panel of jurors who are influencers in the field. Students from the surrounding areas will enjoy free matinee performances and the world premiere of We Can Do It, a 1940's-era story inspired by Rosie the Riveters of World War II.

Local area schools will be invited back to The Ebell in April to enjoy free matinee performances with Las Colibrí, or “The Hummingbirds,” the award-winning all-female and all-string mariachi ensemble offering a lovely blend of vocal harmonies, beautiful smiles and traditional mariachi instrumentation.

Acting Workshops for Both Adults and Teens at The Ebell of LA

Students ages 18 and up can explore acting through the “Own Your Stage” workshop program, a series of games, activities, lessons, and projects designed to help build confidence and proficiency. Led by department leaders at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, this series of 10 weekly classes covers essential skills such as characterization, scene work, and voice techniques. (Cost: $15 per class or $150 for all 10 classes)

The Acting Up! youth program is designed for aspiring artists aged 14-18 and encourages skill development through individual monologues, group scenes, and various creative exercises. Over 12 classes, students engage in games, scene work, and discussions, culminating in a performance of their scenes and monologues at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Scholarships are available. (Cost: $75 per student)

Collaborators & Partners

The Ebell has renewed its valued partnerships that further enrich the campus as a vibrant center of arts and culture. Returning collaborators include Writer's Bloc and African Americans for LA Opera, presenting their renowned author talks and opera recitals. This year, The Ebell is excited to announce a new partnership with the USC Annenberg School for Communication to host, Getty PST: A Day of Quantum Listening featuring Claire Chase. Chase has curated a special program honoring the legacy of Pauline Oliveros, the legendary composer, accordionist, and theorist of Quantum Listening/Deep Listening. This family-friendly event promises to blend listening, learning, and performance into a unique experience.

