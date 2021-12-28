The Cupcake Theater Will Return With AVENUE Q

Following a closure that lasted over a year, the Cupcake Theater Company is returning to the newly renovated Hollywood Majestic Theater in Hollywood with AVENUE Q. AVENUE Q was awarded three Tony Awards in 2004 for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book of a Musical. AVENUE Q is set in a crumbling neighborhood in New York City where people and puppets live as neighbors. AVENUE Q follows college grad Princeton as he searches for his life purpose, while dealing with issues such as rent, career, love, sex and money. AVENUE Q's music and lyrics are by Jeff Marx, and Robert Lopez.

Featured in the cast of AVENUE Q are Renée Cohen, Amber France, Lexi Collins, Alex Butte, Amanda Tugangui, Cameron James Parker and Connor Bullock, along with their puppet co-horts Princeton, Kate Monster, Nicky, Rod, Trekkie Monster, Lucy T. Slut and Mrs. T. Kristen Daniels, C.J Valentin, and Marissa Frankie swing the roles. AVENUE Q is directed by Brayden Hade with music direction by Dylan Price and choreography by Reyhan Rivera. AVENUE Q is produced by Michael Pettenato.

AVENUE Q's performances run Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 7:00pm; plus Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets are $44-$78 for all performances. For reservations please visit www.hollywoodmajestic.com.

The show opens January 7th, 2022. The first preview was December 10th, 2021.

*Show is open to all ages, but material may not be suitable for children under 17. Covid protocols are in effect: Masks and proof of vaccination are required.