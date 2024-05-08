Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music and More to Laguna Beach This Summer

Taking center stage at the Festival of Arts are the 120 exhibiting artists, showcasing their talents at the fine art show during its two-month summer season. This professionally juried art exhibit features a diverse selection of artwork, including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and more, all crafted by artists from across Orange County. Since its inception in 1932, the Festival has served as a platform for thousands of artists to showcase and sell their creations, with many pieces finding their way into the private collections of esteemed art collectors, celebrities, and museums worldwide.

One of Southern California’s most beloved summer attractions, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, returns July 3 to August 30, 2024. Set in the vibrant arts destination of Laguna Beach, this annual event continues to captivate and inspire audiences with a stunning showcase of creativity and talent from local artists. In addition to the artwork on display, guests can enjoy daily live entertainment, art classes, special events, and more. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with the artists, gaining insight into their inspirations, techniques, and creative processes. Interactive art classes (sponsored by Bank of America), live demonstrations, and guided art tours (sponsored by PBS SoCal) further enrich the visitor experience, fostering a deeper connection between the creators and their audience. For a comprehensive list of the 2024 participating artists, please visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.

During its two-month summer season, the Festival of Arts hosts daily live concerts and a variety of event series, sponsored by City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha. After making its debut at South Coast Plaza, The Music of Hope continues at the Festival of Arts all summer long. City of Hope’s blue “Hope” piano will be prominently featured on the Festival’s stage, honoring everyone whose lives have been touched by cancer. As part of this partnership, the Festival introduces Spotlight on the Music of Hope Blue Pianoon select Saturday nights showcasing talented musicians who will enrich the lives of community members through this uplifting concert series.

On Sunday, July 14, the ever-popular Family Art Day returns with an exciting new animal theme featuring creature-inspired art projects as well as furry and feathered special guests! For the adults, Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery) provides the perfect atmosphere to pair wine, chocolate, and smooth jazz amongst an unmatched gallery setting.

Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director, adds “The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re an art aficionado, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun artful experience- the Festival has it all.”