The Brookside Project Debuts Six Original One-Acts With STALLING, AND OTHER STORIES

The Brookside Project will continues their commitment to producing new, original theatre with its upcoming production, Stalling, and Other Stories. Five Brookside artists - Creative Director Noah Todd and Brookside regulars Jamie Leo, Miriam Holsbeke, Alexander C. Simmons, and Gavin Damian-Loring - have written and workshopped six scripts attempting to answer the question, "Where are our most intimate conversations taking place out in the real world?" The setting of each play: a bathroom. Stalling, and Other Stories explores the nature of new and old relationships through the lens of a traditionally private location, in houses, restaurants, apartments, at parties, with strangers, with old friends, and between missed connections. The collected plays are:

Stalling, by Alexander C. Simmons

In the wake of their own breakups, an unlikely pair, in an even more unlikely place, find comfort in each other.

Fight, by Gavin Damian-Loring

After another night of miscommunication, a volatile couple is forced to confront the nature of their cycle.

See the Exit, by Noah Todd

In the wake of a hometown death, a chance encounter between two high school alumni creates meaning within loss.

My Name and Other Things You Don't Know, by Miriam Holsbeke

While setting up their Hanukkah party, two friends crack jokes and dig deep on what it means to share - or conceal - their Jewish identities.

Last Call, by Alexander C. Simmons

Before a celebratory night out, a new, loving relationship is put on hold due to unfinished business.

Before Midnight, by Jamie Leo

Eva is new to LA, and a chance encounter quickly becomes a new friendship that softens the strain of this significant life change.

In addition to the playwrights directing and performing in each other's pieces, Stalling, and Other Stories features performances from Sophie Friedl, Brandon Jamieson, Rachel Collins, and Scott Mazzapica.

Stalling, and Other Stories performs Friday, October 25 and Friday, November 1 at 8:00 pm at the Brookside studio, 12227 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Tickets are $15 and all funds will be split equally among all artists involved. In line with Brookside's commitment to uncompromised access to the arts, free tickets are available using the discount code Brookside100.

Learn more about the production and register to attend at https://brooksideproject.com/stalling.

