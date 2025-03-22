The Actors' Gang Theatre to Open World Premiere HOW TO FAIL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors' Gang has announced the Los Angeles premiere of How to Fail, a captivating one-person show by Ron Campbell, set to open at The Actors' Gang Theater in Los Angeles for a limited engagement. This show offers an insightful, humorous, and deeply personal exploration of failure, success, and everything in between. Performances will run starting April 17 through May 3 for ten performances only.

In How to Fail, renowned actor, poet, co-founder of The Actors’ Gang and former Cirque du Soleil clown, Ron Campbell challenges the notion of perfection and celebrates the art of failing. Through a mix of stand-up comedy, poetry, history, and heartfelt confessionals, Campbell invites the audience to embrace imperfection in a world that often values success above all else. How to Fail is not just a show about failing—it's a celebration of the rawness and vulnerability that comes with it.

"I want to explore the idea that failure is not something to fear or avoid, but rather something to understand, accept, and even embrace," Campbell says. "In How to Fail, I share my journey through failure, not as a sign of defeat, but as a path to deeper empathy, self-awareness, and growth. Along the way, I use humor, wordplay, and some good ol' fashioned pratfalls to show that it’s okay to stumble, fall, and get back up again."

Known for his extensive work in theater, including solo performances like R. Buckminster Fuller: The History and Mystery of the Universe and Shylock, Campbell brings his unique voice and perspective to the stage once more. With How to Fail, he creates an immersive experience that blends humor, storytelling, and emotional depth, proving that failure might just be the most liberating thing we can embrace.

Campbell, who has performed in large ensembles and circus productions, relishes the opportunity to return to the solo stage. "I like the idea that no one is going to come on and bail me out. The intimacy of a one-person show allows for a deeper connection with the audience, and the control is exhilarating. Plus, it's just me, the audience, and my thoughts—there's no hiding."

How to Fail promises to be an evening of laughter, reflection, and connection. Whether you're struggling with failure or just in need of some comedic relief, Campbell’s show will leave you inspired, entertained, and maybe even a little less afraid to fail.

Photo Credit: Actors' Gang Theatre

