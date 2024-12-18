The Actors Company Announces TEST FEST Creative Testing Ground for Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors Company is proud to announce "Test Fest: The Fest Before the Festival," a unique opportunity for artists, actors, writers, directors, and creatives to refine their ideas and concepts in front of a live audience and industry professionals. This event will take place from January 22 to 26, 2025, at the Actors Company (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90046).

What is Test Fest?

Test Fest is designed for creatives looking to present 10-minute work-in-progress performances or pitch concepts for potential shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival (and more). Participants will receive invaluable feedback and insights through audience talkbacks led by experienced writers, directors, and producers and have a chance to network with other creatives over the course of the Fest.

Why Participate in Test Fest?

Refine Your Concept: Test scenes, songs, dances, monologues, or pitch ideas in a professional theater setting.

Get Constructive Feedback: Industry professionals and audience members provide immediate, actionable feedback.

Network with Fellow Creatives: Connect with other artists and potential Fringe Festival participants.

Marketing Boost: Gain exposure and start promoting your show before the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Save Money: Test your concept without a significant financial commitment.

What Does a Test Fest Show Look Like?

Test Fest is open to a wide variety of performances, including plays, solo shows, musicals, immersive experiences, and more. Participants can present scenes, songs, monologues, dance sequences, or pitch concepts using slideshows and visuals. Each performance will be followed by a guided feedback session to help refine and improve the work.

Event Details:

Dates: January 22-26, 2025

Location: Let Live Theater and The Other Space Theater at The Actors Company (916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046)

Audience Admission: Free

Participation Benefits:

Tech Rehearsal Time in the theater.

10-Minute Performance Slot in front of an audience.

Immediate Written Feedback from guided talkback sessions.

Networking Lounge to meet other creatives and potential collaborators.

Visibility and Marketing opportunities through Test Fest promotion.

How Test Fest Works:

Participants will perform in approximately 1-hour blocks featuring (approximately) six performances, following a 1.5-hour tech rehearsal for lighting, sound, and cues. After each performance block a 30 minute - 1 hour, feedback sessions will occur. With questions from the artists to the audience and vica versa Afterward, artists and audience members can mingle in the Test Fest Lounge for further discussions and networking.

Registration Deadlines and fees (for artists or companies performing:

Regular Deadline: December 30, 2024 ($75)

Late Deadline: January 15, 2025 ($95)

Ready to Test Your Show? Register today to secure your spot and take your concept to the next level! Visit www.theactorscompanyla.com to sign up and learn more about Test Fest.

About The Actors Company

The Actors Company is a leading creative hub dedicated to supporting the arts and helping performers and creatives bring their visions to life. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, The Actors Company provides performance spaces, resources, classes, and events like Test Fest to nurture creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry.

