Tesserae Baroque Ensemble To Present 16th Century Renaissance Vocal Music At Sierra Madre Playhouse

The acclaimed Tesserae Baroque Ensemble returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse to present an intimate evening of exquisite Renaissance music from the late 16th-century Ferrarese Court, considered among the era's most sophisticated courts in Europe and noted for attracting celebrated musicians writers, and artists, and spawning magnificent works of art, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, 7:30 pm.

The program features music that was likely performed at the Duke of Ferrara's musica secreta—exclusive and intimate private concerts held at the court. The most famous performers at the musica secreta were the concerto delle donne, one of the first professional female vocal ensembles created in Europe. Established in Ferrara and celebrated for its extraordinary virtuosity and musicianship, the ensemble was quickly imitated at other courts in northern Italy. In Ferrrara, the group's female singers were occasionally joined by the Neapolitan knight Giulio Cesare Brancaccio, known for his powerful bass voice in addition to his incredibly eccentric personality.

Ian Pritchard, who curated the program and will be featured on harpsichord, is joined by sopranos Anna Schubert and Addy Sterrett, and baritone John Buffett.

