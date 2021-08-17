Terrifying Mazes and the Return of Popular “Terror Tram” Join Universal Studios Hollywood's HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

Universal Studios Hollywood unearths its remaining "Halloween Horror Nights" line-up with the return of the legendary "Terror Tram," featuring "The Ultimate Purge" and frightening maze "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," along with ticket sales for R.I.P. Tour and multi-night visits. "Halloween Horror Nights" kicks off on Thursday, September 9 and runs select nights through Sunday, October 31.

New ticket options, including the R.I.P. Tour, Ultimate Fear and Frequent Fear passes, provide a one-of-a-kind experience to this year's most extreme and intensely immersive Halloween event as fans will be terrorized and entertained by new mazes, Terror Tram, scare zones, theme park attractions and a hip hop show.

Based on the successful Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions' film franchise, "Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge" takes guests on a nightmarish journey into the world of The Purge as they try to survive the night along the world-famous Universal backlot. The annual tradition of The Purge is a one-night event when all crime is legal; however, as the latest film The Forever Purge depicts, members of an underground movement believe that The Purge should be every day - and plan to overtake America through a relentless campaign of mayhem and massacre. Click here for a chilling first look at "Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge."

Guests will be stalked at every turn in the "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" maze, based on the classic slasher from Trancas International Films. With his haunting white mask and signature steel knife, the relentless Myers is ready to resume his killing spree and terrorize the people of Haddonfield as he hunts for his niece Jamie to finally seek his revenge. Click here for a terrifying preview of "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers."

"Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV and film's most compelling horror properties.

This year's disturbing line-up also includes:

· "The Haunting of Hill House," based on Netflix's critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller.

· "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

· "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives," inspired by Universal Pictures' cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio's most infamous creatures. GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze and scare zone.

· "The Exorcist" maze will possess guests as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

· "The Curse of Pandora's Box" is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.

· "The Walking Dead," a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC's popular television series.

· Award-winning hip hop dance crew Jabbawockeez is back with nightly performances of its high-energy show featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, elevated by special effects and pulse-pounding music.

All-new scare zones designed to taunt, terrorize and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one frightening maze to another will come to life throughout the theme park with these chilling experiences:

"Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz," adjacent to the "Bride of Frankenstein Lives" maze, is the first all-female scare zone featuring The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula's Daughter and She-Wolf of London.

"Chainsaw Rangers" is a diabolical gang of chainsaw wielding maniacs who strike upon those entering "Halloween Horror Nights."

New York Street becomes "Demon City" where bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubgoers prowl the night looking for their next victims.

In addition to the "Halloween Horror Nights" mazes, guests can also enjoy select theme park attractions that will be open during the run of event, including "Jurassic World-The Ride," "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," "Flight of the Hippogriff," "Revenge of The Mummy-The Ride," "Transformers: The Ride-3D" and "The Simpsons Ride."

Tickets are available at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com, and those tickets purchased online provide guests early admission with entry beginning at 6:00 p.m. each night of "Halloween Horror Nights." Advance purchase is recommended as event nights are expected to sell out.

Event dates are: September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.

The following highlight all "Halloween Horror Nights" tickets now available for purchase:

· General Admission: single night admission to "Halloween Horror Nights"

· Universal Express: admission to "Halloween Horror Nights" and one-time express access to each maze, ride and attraction

· Universal Express Unlimited: single night admission to "Halloween Horror Nights" and unlimited express access to each maze, ride and attraction

· Day to Night Ticket: after 2pm theme park admission plus same-day admission to "Halloween Horror Nights"

· Day to Night Ticket + Universal Express: after 2pm theme park admission and one-time express access to each ride and attraction plus same-day admission to "Halloween Horror Nights" with one-time express access to each maze, ride and attraction

· Ultimate Fear Pass: be scared all 32 nights of "Halloween Horror Nights"

· Frequent Fear Pass: visit up to 26 select nights during the seasonal event

· R.I.P. Tour: Groups can scare in style with the R.I.P. Tour featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and photo opportunities with a VIP guide, trolley transportation, valet parking, gourmet dinner at the VIP Dining Room plus unlimited Universal Express access to mazes and attractions.

Click here for more information about each ticket type and for Terms and Conditions.

For exciting updates and exclusive "Halloween Horror Nights" content, visit Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com