Tarell Alvin McCraney to Deliver Keynote Address at UCLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brian Kite, dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, announced today that artistic director of The Geffen Playhouse Tarell Alvin McCraney will deliver the keynote address at the school's 77th annual commencement ceremony. Dean Kite will preside over the event to be held during UCLA's commencement weekend.

"We are incredibly honored to have Tarell Alvin McCraney as our commencement keynote speaker," proclaims Kite. "Tarell's profound contributions to theater and film, notably his groundbreaking work on Moonlight, exemplify the transformative power of storytelling. His dedication to nurturing diverse voices and his commitment to exploring complex narratives have significantly enriched the arts. Tarell's unique perspective and artistic vision will undoubtedly inspire our graduates as they embark on their creative journeys."

Tarell Alvin McCraney received his BFA in Acting from New World School of the Arts, a BS in Theatre from DePaul University, and an MFA in Playwriting from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. He is an award-winning writer, producer, and educator known for his acclaimed trilogy, The Brother/Sister Plays, and his script In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, which served as the basis for the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins. McCraney and Jenkins won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for their work on Moonlight. McCraney is currently the Artistic Director of Geffen Playhouse, where he identifies, develops, and programs new works and re-envisioned classics. He sets the strategic artistic course for the Geffen's Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis Theaters. He is also an ensemble member at Steppenwolf Theatre and a member of Teo Castellanos D-Projects in Miami. McCraney has been recognized with numerous honors, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Warwick. He served as Co-Chair of Playwriting at the David Geffen School of Drama and remains on faculty. McCraney is an associate at the Royal Shakespeare Company in London and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Writers Branch).

Comments