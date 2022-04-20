Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

The performance will take place on May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Apr. 20, 2022  
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.

Line-up includes:

MCL - HOST
Tony Calabrese - Headliner
Robert Dubac - Feature Act
Chris Espinoza - Opening Act
Shawn Rohlf - Musical Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.



