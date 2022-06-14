TRISTAN UND ISOLDE to be Directed by Peter Sellars for Walt Disney Concert Hall 2022/2023 Season
Tristan und Isolde will be presented in Los Angeles in its entirety in two cycles of three performances each, December 9-11 and December 15-17, 2022.
Peter Sellars will direct the Los Angeles Philharmonic performances of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the LA Phil. The performances will include Bill Viola's video. Sellars was the director of the LA Phil's 2004 and 2007 presentations originally commissioned by the LA Phil of Tristan with the Viola video, and the opera was conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon Artistic Director, and a cast headlined by tenor Michael Weinius and soprano Miina-Liisa Värelä.
WHEN: Two cycles
Act I - Friday, December 9, 2022, 8pm
Act II - Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8pm
Act III - Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2pm
Act I - Thursday, December 15, 2022, 8pm
Act II - Friday, December 16, 2022, 8pm
Act III - Saturday, December 17, 2022, 8pm
WHO:
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Peter Sellars, director
Bill Viola, video
Michael Weinius, Tristan
Miina-Liisa Värelä, Isolde
Eric Owens, Marke
Okka von der Damerau, Brangäne
Ryan Speedo Green, Kurwenal
Robert Stahley, Melot
Los Angeles Master Chorale,
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
WHERE:
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 South Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012