TRISTAN UND ISOLDE to be Directed by Peter Sellars for Walt Disney Concert Hall 2022/2023 Season

Peter Sellars will direct the Los Angeles Philharmonic performances of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the LA Phil. The performances will include Bill Viola's video. Sellars was the director of the LA Phil's 2004 and 2007 presentations originally commissioned by the LA Phil of Tristan with the Viola video, and the opera was conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon Artistic Director, and a cast headlined by tenor Michael Weinius and soprano Miina-Liisa Värelä.

Tristan und Isolde will be presented in Los Angeles in its entirety in two cycles of three performances each (one act per performance) December 9-11 and December 15-17, 2022.

WHEN: Two cycles

Act I - Friday, December 9, 2022, 8pm

Act II - Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8pm

Act III - Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2pm

Act I - Thursday, December 15, 2022, 8pm

Act II - Friday, December 16, 2022, 8pm

Act III - Saturday, December 17, 2022, 8pm

WHO:

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Peter Sellars, director

Bill Viola, video

Michael Weinius, Tristan

Miina-Liisa Värelä, Isolde

Eric Owens, Marke

Okka von der Damerau, Brangäne

Ryan Speedo Green, Kurwenal

Robert Stahley, Melot

Los Angeles Master Chorale,

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

WHERE:

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 South Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012