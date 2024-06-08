THREE CAN KEEP A SECRET to Return To Fringe With Even More Choices!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three Can Keep a Secret took Hollywood Fringe by storm with a truly unique twist on the comedy crime thriller genre, offering a “choose your own adventure” approach, where the audience would vote in real time to determine the course of action throughout the performance. The show earned sellout crows, critical praise and award nominations.

But playwright Gregory Crafts knew something was still missing.

“Neither of the possible endings really satisfied me, which meant the show felt incomplete,” he said. “So, on and off over the last few years, I would get inspired and find the time to do some revisions. Finally, I feel like the script is now in its final form, so now I'm ready to share it again and see where the audience takes it.”

This updated, enhanced version of Three Can Keep a Secret, which features both previous cast members and new performers, officially opens June 13 and runs until June 29 at the Hobgoblin Playhouse as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In Three Can Keep a Secret, what was supposed to be an easy score turns into nuthin' but a friggin' mess. Whack the mark. Stage the scene. Take the money. Retire to Cabo. That's how it was supposed to go down. But for poor wannabe gangsters Moose and Sonny, a really bad night is only just beginning. With multiple decision points throughout the story for audiences to vote on to direct the action, no two performances will be the same!

For anyone who saw the production in 2017, there is a lot that's changed!

“Well, first off, there are now three possible endings instead of only two,” Crafts said. “Beyond that, I spent a lot of time developing and strengthening the backstories and relationships between the characters. My goal is for each of the characters to be charming, interesting, and relatable in their own way.”

Crafts is an award-winning playwright and a highly decorated Fringe veteran, with acting work, plays he's written (Friends Like These, Super Sidekick: The Musical), producing with Theatre Unleashed and venue managing for hundreds of Fringe shows. This year he is also co-producing Batter Up: Double Play and the escape room production Kill The Umpire. He is thrilled to bring Three Can Keep a Secret back to Fringe.

“I want audiences to come and have fun, that's it,” he said. “This is not a piece of high art full of introspective themes and deeper meanings. This is pure entertainment. This is a guilty pleasure popcorn flick. It's Quentin Tarantino writing interactive fiction. It's sex and violence and terrible people doing terrible things to each other, and I want you to enjoy every second of it.”

Three Can Keep a Secret

Written by Gregory Crafts

Directed by Richard Piatt

SYNOPSIS:

In Three Can Keep a Secret, what was supposed to be an easy score turns into nuthin' but a friggin' mess. Whack the mark. Stage the scene. Take the money. Retire to Cabo. That's how it was supposed to go down. But for poor wannabe gangsters Moose and Sonny, a really bad night is only just beginning. Three Can Keep A Secret, a play by Gregory Crafts (Friends Like These, Super Sidekick: The Musical) is a darkly funny and slightly twisted interactive crime thriller where the audience chooses how the story proceeds while the anti-heroes attempt to literally get away with murder.

DATE AND TIME:

June 13, 8:30 p.m.

June 20, 9:30 p.m.

June 26, 9:30 p.m.

June 29, 7:00 p.m.

*All performances also available to stream.

LOCATION:

The Hobgoblin Playhouse

6440 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKET PRICES:

General Admission: $12.50

*20 percent off with discount code “Newsflash”

INFORMATION & RESERVATIONS:

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10263

