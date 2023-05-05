THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre for One Day Only

Phantom Projects Theatre Group will celebrate the World Premiere of its newest play, #TheSocialMediaPlay, inspired by real-life tragedy wrought upon young adults, and detailing the tumultuous relationship between cause and effect of social media usage in today's unfiltered world.

#TheSocialMediaPlay will be performed at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, May 18th at 9:30am, 12:30pm & 7pm. The production is written by Bruce Gevirtzman and directed by Steve Cisneros. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or at 562-944-9801. Thanks to funding from the City of La Mirada, all students who live or attend school in La Mirada will receive free tickets. Tickets for all other students are just $8.00

As the landscape of digital communication has altered the way in which the youth of today interact with one another, it was only a matter of time before digital platforms were utilized for bullying and other forms of harassment. #TheSocialMediaPlay shines a light on the emotional turmoil caused by cyberbullying; a new method of perpetuating one of the oldest teen issues known to society. As a result, youth suicide rates tied to this type of behavior, are at an all time high.

The themes included in #TheSociaMediaPlay include real-life stories picked right out of the ashes of the tragedy; depicting actual accounts involving teens ripped from today's headlines. This show focuses heavily on short term actions which levy very long term consequences.

Now celebrating its 26th Anniversary, Phantom Projects Theatre Group has consistently written and produced shows for young adults; PERFORMED by young adults. Such is the long-standing mission statement of an organization which seeks to provide a platform for interactive education. Known also for producing a score of additional shows, featuring adult actors; the shows featuring teen actors dealing with teen themes have become a true staple of this organization.

Phantom Projects Theatre Group co-founder, and show director Steve Cisneros began this theatre company while a teenager, specifically because at the time of inception, there were virtually no theatre organizations geared specifically to inspiring and educating people his own age, through the eyes of peers. Even 26 years later, the old-fashioned means of communication through theatre arts still finds its place within the youth community. Since 1997, Phantom Projects Theatre Group has seen nearly a thousand young actors perform for almost one million teens. Said Cisneros, "We are always amazed, year after year, at how the message based shows we have written and produced continue to attract scores of new students. Our message footprint has now extended far beyond the confines of La Mirada, into other states who have licensed our shows for performance in those communities. We set out initially with an idea for social education using theatre arts; and we are proud to have created the beginnings of a movement. Youth in America will always act as our barometer, and our team of talented young individuals continue to point the compass true North."

This show stars an all youth cast featuring: Noa Levy (17), Sean Ower (17), Nikolas Ramos (14), Julianna Rossi (18), Collin Higgins (15), Emma Imes (17), Krista Eliot (21), Sarah Ullerich (15), Sarah Morgan (17), Miles Peters (17), Samuel Perez (13), Sophia Glover (16), Alexis Gonzalez (15), and Baird Kraynak (15). The teen performers come from Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties.

ABOUT PHANTOM PROJECTS THEATRE GROUP

Founded in 1996 / 1997 season by Steve Cisneros and teacher Bruce Gevirtzman, Phantom Projects Theatre Group is a non-profit theatrical production company consisting of volunteer performance troupes including both teen and adult performers for main stage productions, and fully teen-performed touring productions which annually perform for over 10,000 people across the Southland. In addition to touring productions which travel to both schools and youth groups, Phantom Projects maintains a fully stocked costuming department designed to suit the needs of schools and other arts organizations. Rounding out Phantom Projects' performance programs are The Young Artist Project, the only project of its kind that puts 10 strangers together with just 14 days to create, produce, and present an evening of original theatre, music, dance, film, and much more. Today, co-founders Steve Cisneros and Bruce Gevirtzman serve as the producing artistic director and resident playwright, respectively.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Production: #TheSocial Media Play

Performance Dates: Thursday, May 18th at 9:30am, 12:30pm & 7pm

Venue: La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

14900 La Mirada Boulevard La Mirada, CA 90638

Tickets Prices: 9:30am and 12:30 pm Performance All Seats $5

7pm Performance Tickets starting at $8

Age Recommendation: Recommended for Ages 13 and Up

Children under 10 are not admitted; all guests must have a ticket regardless of age.





For more tickets, audition or general information on Phantom Projects Theatre Group,

please visit the official website at Click Here.