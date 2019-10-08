THE WRONG KIND OF PEOPLE Opens Next Month At LATC

The Wrong Kind of People. World Premiere engagement of a new comedy. WHO: Written by George W. Corbin. Directed by C. Julian White. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company. Producing Artistic Director: Ben Guillory.

Theo, an African-American law student, needing privacy to study for the California Bar Exam during 1942, checks in at the exclusive Guardian Hotel located in downtown Los Angeles.

He is assigned to "The Colored Room" a rarely used, run-down room at the back of the hotel. During his first night at the Guardian his studies are interrupted by four diverse "denizens of the night" who seek private entry to the hotel via his window. During the course of the evening, there will be sexual shenanigans, a shady card game, and an inconvenient corpse. Theo gains the "real world education" needed to prepare him for the challenges of a career as an attorney.

George W, Corbin is the playwright. A Brother of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the prolific dramatist's credits include Soapbox and Pies (2017 Paul Robeson Theatre Festival selection), The Daughters of the Kush, Sabado Mornings, Hi Lo LA, Galveston, Grave Concerns, Phone Booth, much more. C. Julian White is the director. Julian is a certified Meisner teacher (True Acting Institute) and the Head of Directing at Cal Poly Pomona where he teaches Acting, Directing, Stage Combat and Movement. Julian received his BFA from Webster University Conservatory of Performing Arts, his MFA from the University of Iowa and classical training from Oxford University. His directing credits include: The Taming of the Shrew, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Trojan Women, Medea, Welcome Home Jenny Sutter, The Road To Mecca and Cabaret. He is Associate Artistic Director at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Mr. White's cast for The Wrong Kind of People includes (in alphabetical order) Chauntice Green, Stephen Tyler Howell, Darrell Philip, Brandon Rachal, Damon Rutledge and Stephanie Schultz. Mr. Corbin's new play was developed in the Robey Playwrights Lab.

This is the closing production of Robey Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary season. The company was founded in 1994 by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The newest production, developed at Robey, is consistent with the Company's mission to tell stories of the global Black experience. When you encounter The Wrong Kind of People, you'll find that they're just the right kind of people to provide you with a very entertaining evening at the theatre. The Robey Theatre Company is funded in part by grants from the California Arts Council, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the County of Los Angeles through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and the Office of Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the intimate Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. WHEN: Previews November 7 and 8 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ONLINE TICKETING: www.thelatc.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You