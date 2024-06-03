THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER Festival is Set For This Month

The event is on Saturday, June 22.
Los Gatos Music and Arts will present THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER. The event is on Saturday, June 22, Noon to Dark.
This free-to-the public, one-day outdoor summer festival of Bluegrass and Americana showcases some of the Bay Area's best American Roots musicians celebrating the rich, multicultural musical heritage of the United States in a family-friendly picnic atmosphere. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn chair and enjoy free seating. Or purchase reserved seating and specialty foods and wine.
Where: Los Gatos Town Plaza, Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Los Gatos.
Admission: General admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for take-out from neighboring businesses for purchase.
Support live music and enjoy optimal viewing by purchasing reserved seats located directly in front of the main stage. Seats include all-day, in-and-out privileges. Reserve seating attendees will receive a commemorative Sounds of Summer festival beverage cup.
For paid Reserved Seating visit online: https://jazzontheplazz.com/sos-bluegrass-american-fest/
12:00 Noon: California Blue Runners. (Trio specializing in Zydeco and Cajun music from southern Louisiana.)
2:00pm: The Goat Hill Girls (All-girl Bluegrass, Country, Americana)
4:00pm: Wildcat Mountain Ramblers (Five voices, Bluegrass, Old-time, Country, Western, Cajun, Acoustic Rock, Cowboy, and Folk music.)
6:00pm: Andre Thierry (Zydeco and Blues Accordion Soul Music)
Although born and raised in Richmond, California, Andre's French-Kreole heritage is deeply rooted in Louisiana. He embarked on a path with specific knowledge and extraordinary talents at a very young age. True to his culture and love of music, he has crafted a career well beyond his years as an artist.
