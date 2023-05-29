THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage

As a stressed-out young girl, Pamela seeks solace in chocolate. It's delicious. It gives you an endorphin rush. It makes you happy. Done to excess, it expands not only your horizons, but your waistline.

Chocolate, however, is not enough. After the demise of a best friend, Pamela seeks comfort in a variety of spiritual pursuits, from the New Age to the traditional (including Orthodox Judaism).

She also has some romantic adventures with the wrong guys, until she meets the right one.

What you are looking for most is inside you all along. But there's also chocolate.

Pamela Brode is the writer-performer. She is a comedian and has performed with The Groundlings. Her stage credits also include roles in Eleemosynary, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, A Delicate Balance, Baby with the Bathwater, Blood Brothers, Once Upon a Mattress and more.

Che'Rae Adams directs The Search for Chocolate. She has directed/dramaturged many shows and has also previously served as Co-Artistic Director of the Road Theatre Company, Managing Producer of the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Company, and Development Executive for Playhouse Pictures Studios, among other posts. She received her Master's Degree from University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music.

The Search for Chocolate continues. You will search for chocolate, and you will find it.

WHAT: The Search for Chocolate. A new show. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection.

WHO: Written, produced and performed by Pamela Brode. Directed by Che'Rae Adams,

WHERE: Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., Hollywood, CA 90004.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35. The Sunday, June 25 performance is also available to stream for $20.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for audiences age 13 to Adult.