THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART to Play Catalina Bar & Grill

Ryan Raftery will bring his critically acclaimed show The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart to Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, August 11, at 7:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.



The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart tells the fascinating story of the woman who changed the way we live our lives by daring us to try harder. From her humble beginnings in Nutley, New Jersey to her empire-building years in Westport, Connecticut, to her highly-publicized stint in federal prison, this is a chronicle of epically blind ambition set to the music of artists as varied as Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele, and Metallica. Directed by Jay Turton, the show also features Miranda Noelle Wilson.



Ryan Raftery was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. His television credits include Malcolm in the Middle, Ugly Betty, What I Like About You, and Law & Order: SVU. He has written six solo shows that have run nationwide, including Ryan Raftery & Friends: A Solo Act, Ryan Raftery's It Gets Worse,and Ryan Raftery is Black and Better Than Ever. Most recently, Ryan Raftery is the Most Powerful Woman in Fashion, based on Vogue editor Anna Wintour's controversial decision to place Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of her magazine, garnered international praise and played to sold-out crowds in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.



Admission is $25-$35, and VIP seating ($50-$60) is available. Online purchases will receive priority seating. Tickets may be obtained online at www.TicketWeb.com or www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





