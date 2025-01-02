THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Comes to Storybook Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Princess and the Frog, a musical for children and their families, is coming to Theatre West next month. Performances run February 15- June 7, 2025.

The musical features a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber with lyrics and music by Hope and Laurence Juber. Directed and choreographed by David P. Johnson, produced by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory.

There's plenty of laughs, adventure, songs, and interactive fun in this play. The Princess and the Frog is the classic musical story of a prince who cares only about himself. He learns a lesson when a fairy turns him into a frog. He'll only become a prince again when a princess kisses him when he does a good deed.

Birthday parties are accommodated. Discounts are available for school field trips during the week.

