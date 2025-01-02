News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Comes to Storybook Theatre Next Month

Performances run February 15- June 7, 2025.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Comes to Storybook Theatre Next Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Princess and the Frog, a musical for children and their families, is coming to Theatre West next month. Performances run February 15- June 7, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Laguna Playhouse to Host Talkback with Mary Roosevelt Following Performance of ELEANOR
Sasha Alexander and James Tupper to Star in THE SEAGULL at the Odyssey Theatre
Review: THE CIVIL TWILIGHT at Broadwater Studio Theatre
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at the Hollywood Bowl

The musical features a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber with lyrics and music by Hope and Laurence Juber. Directed and choreographed by David P. Johnson, produced by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory

There's plenty of laughs, adventure, songs, and interactive fun in this play. The Princess and the Frog is the classic musical story of a prince who cares only about himself. He learns a lesson when a fairy turns him into a frog. He'll only become a prince again when a princess kisses him when he does a good deed.

Birthday parties are  accommodated. Discounts are available for school field trips during the week.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos