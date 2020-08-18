THE PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns Virtually, October 11

The annual festival will run through October 18.

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival has announced its annual festival will take place virtually, the week of October 11th - 18th, 2020.

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival is known for discovering great comedic talent and giving them a platform to get the attention of the entertainment industry and grow their fan base. And, with this event being one of few comedy festivals happening due to Covid 19, comedians from around the world will have the chance to showcase their talent from any country - enabling all participants to obtain huge exposure, expand their fan base and social media engagement. Note, stand-up submissions are open until September 15th.

PSICF Director Paul Cruz stated, "We are looking for exceptional talent in all areas of comedy who deserve this unprecedented virtual stage to break out. The possibilities from this festival, whether it be a comedian, a TV show or a film are unlimited. We are passionately committed to discovering the most incredible talent -- we are already receiving submissions from all over the world!"

The Festival will have competitions in the following categories: Stand-up, Improv, Sketch, Feature Film, Short Film, TV Pilot, Web Series, Animation, and Music - all of which will be judged by a panel of prestigious and accomplished industry influencers and creatives with the winners receiving awards and fantastic cash prizes.

This year's Festival will be different due to COVID-19, because we are able to reach a lot more fans within the safety and comfort of their own home for a far less ticket price. Yet, this time, viewers get to see all the winners and celebrities accept their awards online for free! No gala ticket needed and no need to get dressed! We even added the 'PSICF Fan Favorite Awards' where the viewing public has a chance to let their voices be heard and vote for their favorite comedy performers in Film, TV, Streaming and Social Media."

Tickets will range from $10.00 for an All Day Pass to $40.00 for a VIP All Access Pass which is good for the entire week. If you go to the PSICF website and register now, you will be notified about a limited amount of "Early Bird Discounted Tickets" that will be available and even a chance to win a free VIP All Access Pass!

And by purchasing a ticket, the audience at home will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite stand-up comedian. The winner of that specific show with the most audience votes will then get to move on to compete against audience favorites from other shows in the 'Audience Favorite Competition Show Grand Finale' for a chance to win the 'PSICF Audience Favorite Award' and a $500.00 cash prize!

Founding Board Members, Actress/Producer/ Kat Kramer and Actress/Producer/Philanthropist Karen Sharpe Kramer, the family of the legendary Oscar Award winning Director/Producer/Writer Stanley Kramer, will be handing out the "Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award for Best in Comedy Directing." Stanley Kramer directed some of the most iconic, award winning films including the star studded comedy blockbuster It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, which was filmed largely in the Palm Springs area.

For its inaugural year, the Festival drew participants from all over the world including Japan, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, Netherlands, China, France and Canada. The festivities took place over four days which kicked off with Kathy Griffin being presented with the 'PSICF Comedian of the Year Award," Illeana Douglas was awarded the 'Pioneer in Comedy Award,' while the motion picture Book Club received the "Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award." Comedian Renaldo Evans from Florida took the first place prize in the stand-up category that featured over 100 competitors. Evans was awarded a $1,000 cash prize, was signed to a talent management firm and will have his own one hour comedy special released later this year.

"You can expect more cash prizes, more industry judges, more celebrities, more Q&A's and more stand-ups. In addition, part of the festival's proceeds will be donated to a variety of Covid-19 and pandemic related charities," added Cruz.

For decades, Palm Springs has been the vacation home and playground to the stars, and the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival organizers said they couldn't think of a more appropriate place to celebrate Comedy.

Remember -- Laughter is the truly best medicine, so attending this year's festival during these most challenging times, maybe the best remedy.

For more information please visit the festival's website at www.PSICF.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You