The Hope Theory, Galilee 34 & More to Join On Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND

Bob Barth's One Night Stand will present a special episode featuring musician Julia Holter on Thursday, May 9th, at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, streaming on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Julia Holter, known for her innovative blend of Art Pop and Ambient sound, joins host Bob Barth for an insightful discussion about her creative process and the art of translating her work to the stage. Audiences can expect an engaging conversation that delves into Holter's unique approach to music-making and performance.

In addition to the interview with Julia Holter, the show will explore two outstanding and unconventional theatrical works. Magician Helder Guimaraes shares his incredible immigrant/Hollywood story in "THE HOPE THEORY" at The Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, while the International City Theatre in Long Beach presents "WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME," a thought-provoking piece that challenges the importance of the constitution through the eyes of a young woman.

Furthermore, the episode will feature discussions on "HITLER'S TASTERS," an intimate and contemporary portrayal of the young women who tasted Hitler's food for poison at The Matrix Theatre in West Hollywood, and "GALILEE, 34," a poignant exploration of Jesus's disciples in the days following his death at South Coast Rep in Costa Mesa.

Don't miss this captivating episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand. Tune in live at https://wfmu.org/ and join THE PANIC ROOM at https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/139768. If you miss the live broadcast, catch up on all the archived shows at https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1.

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand: Bob Barth's One Night Stand is WFMU's Late Night Variety show, hosted by Bob Barth. Each episode offers a unique blend of music, theater, film, and engaging conversations with special guests from the entertainment industry.

