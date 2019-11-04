THE ONE HOUR STAR WARS TRILOGY: LIVE! Heads To Redwood City This December

From the same idiots that brought you last year's production of The Making of The Star Wars Holiday Special: LIVE!, this year they're bringing the full force of the original trilogy to celebrate the end of the Skywalker saga.

A loving tribute and parody, The One Hour Star Wars Trilogy: LIVE! tells the stories of New Hope (AKA Star Wars for us old folks), The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in roughly one hour. There will be jokes, toys, a live "trailer" for The Lord of the Rings, ridiculous props and costumes, and general geekiness.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director Bora "Max" Koknar and featuring the talents of Nathanael Card (Ben Kenobi), Arturo Dirzo (Luke Skywalker), Mike Fatum (Chewbacca), Ronald Feichtmeier (C3P0), Filip Hofman (Admiral Ackbar), Jim Johnson (Emperor Palpatine), Alix Josefski (Han Solo), Melinda Marks (Wedge Antilles), Jonathan Murphy (Darth Vader/Yoda), Jery Rosas (Lando Calrissian), Alika Spencer-Koknar (Princess Leia)

$15 general admission

$100 for the VIP box (seats 4 people and includes champagne and chocolates.)

For tickets and more information visit https://dragonproductions.net/the-one-hour-star-wars-trilogy-live/





