THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS And More Halloween Classics Will Be Screened In 4D At The El Capitan Theatre

The Scream-tacular Season has arrived at the El Capitan Theatre with three classic Halloween Favorites! Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Frankenweenie” and 20th Century Studios' “Edward Scissorhands” October 11-17 at select showtimes, and Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 18 – 31st. Guests attending all Scream-tacular showings can see props from the movie!

A Fan Event screening for Disney's “Frankenweenie” will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, October 11. Tickets are $40 and include popcorn, fountain beverage, and event credential.

A special Double Feature ticket package is available for $30 and includes one ticket to “Frankenweenie” and one ticket to “Edward Scissorhands.” Tickets for this package are available by calling 1-800-DISNEY6.

A Scream-tacular package is available for “Frankenweenie” and “Edward Scissorhands” for $55 which includes 2 tickets (one movie), 2 drinks, and 2 candies.

Daily showtimes for “Frankenweenie” are 1:00pm on October 11th-12th and 10:00am and 4:00pm October 13th – 17th. Daily showtimes for “Edward Scissorhands” are 10:00am and 4:00pm Oct 11th-12th and 1:00pm and 7:00pm October 13th – 17th. A 9:55pm screening is available on Friday October 11. Tickets are $20 for guests of all ages.

Guests attending Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D can take a photo at our frightful photo op! Plus before each screening, guests can see the Disney Silly Symphony short “Skeleton Dance.”

Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D will have one fan event screening on Friday October 18th at 7:30pm featuring a live drawing demo with George McClements and a special introduction by Don Hahn. Tickets are $65 and include popcorn, fountain beverage, Scary Teddy Popcorn bucket and event credential.

A special Everybody Scream Pack is available for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D for $75 and includes 2 tickets, 2 drinks, 2 popcorn, and 2 candies.

Daily showtimes for Tim Burton's “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 18 through October 31 are 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:00pm screening is available on Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for all ages.

