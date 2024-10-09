THE MERMAID To Premiere This Month At The Laemmle Town Center In Encino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"The Mermaid" an engrossing psychological horror- feature film by Iranian-American director Soudabeh Moradian will premiere at the Laemmle Town Center in Encino on Thursday, October 24th at the Laemmle Town Center in Encino and enjoy a week-long run from the 25th - 31st.

The film tells the compelling story of a mysterious young woman saved from drowning by a dysfunctional family living in a desolate beach house. Her relationship with them becomes intimate and complex until everything reaches a point of no return.

"The Mermaid" - based on a story by internationally acclaimed writer Naghmeh Samini - is directed and produced by Moradian.

The film stars Natalie De Vincentiis, Asiyeh Ziaei, Thom Miller, Mary E. Fry, and Jeremy Shinder. Cinematography is by Alex Mendez Giner and the music composed by Paul Cristo. Shonnard Hedges and Soudabeh Moradian edited the movie.

"The Mermaid" is a woman-centered psychological drama that delves into the themes of misogyny and xenophobia within a highly educated family. The film depicts women who discover hope and courage amidst darkness as they confront and overcome their fears. The movie immerses the viewer into their world, allowing them to feel and experience their struggles and triumphs, fears and resilience.

The Mermaid's minimalistic deep staging, modern non-linear editing structure and unconventional music, align with the cerebral journey of the main female character as she navigates through memories and dreams. By incorporating symbolic and poetic language derived from mythical Middle Eastern stories such as Shahrazad, "The Mermaid" seeks to empower women from all ethnicities," says Moradian.

Born in Tehran, Iran, and a graduate of Tehran University of Art, Moradian also holds an MFA in Film/Video from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). She began her film career in 1996 and has since created over seventy documentaries, short films, TV series, and feature films. Her work primarily focuses on social justice, women's rights, and the psychological impacts of war. Notable projects include "Doomsday Machine" (2009), "Story of the Land on Ashes" (2001), "Mahin" (1999), and "Polaris" (2016). Many of her films have been showcased at numerous international film festivals and have won awards, including those at Hamburg (Germany), Dresden (Germany), Ebenezer (Austria), Borne (Czech Republic), Madrid (Spain), DOCSDF (Mexico), Barcelona Planet Film Festival (Spain), Roma Cinema Doc (Italy), Spotlight Documentary Award (USA), Sydney World Film Festival (Australia), Lisbon Film Festival (Portugal), and Document 7-Human Rights Film Festival (Scotland).

Moradian immigrated to the United States in 2009, continuing her career as an Iranian American filmmaker. In 2016, she produced and directed her first narrative feature-length drama, "Polaris" which won several awards, including Best Feature at the California Women's Film Festival, where she was also nominated for Best Director. In 2020, "Polaris" received a "ReFrame Stamp," a mark of distinction created by Women In Film and The Sundance Institute to recognize standout gender-balanced films and TV projects in Hollywood. Following its festival circuit and theatrical distribution in Switzerland and Iran, Polaris is now available on various online platforms.

She is a film professor at Syracuse University, New York, and has previously taught at the Art Institute of California, College of the Canyons, Columbia College Hollywood, among others.

Comments