THE MENOPAUSE MONOLOGUES to be Presented at Atwater Village Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Menopause Monologues will have a special engagement at the Atwater Village Theatre. The Menopause Monologues was created by Carrie Vanhouten, directed by Lisa Anne Morrison.

The Menopause Monologues is a collaborative theater movement that is centered around three pillars: 1) Listening: At creative workshops, women from the local community gather to listen to each other's stories, and begin writing monologues; 2) Sharing: Chosen submissions range from spoken monologues to puppets to live painting to dance. 3) Serving: After each performance a registered Menopause Society expert hosts a live Q&A to answer any questions from the audience.

The Menopause Monologues gives women the freedom and support to speak about this subject that has been taboo for so long. "As women navigate all these symptoms like sleep loss, irritability, hot flashes, brain fog, it can feel shameful to try and seek medical help," said creator Carrie Vanhouten. "I think a lot of that stems from the stigma around menopause and we wanted The Menopause Monologues to help break that stigma."

"Everyone has a story about their experience through menopause," said producer Lulu Braunstein. "We thought it was so important to not only solicit these stories from the community, but then share them with each other. Our goal is to make this show a movement, so that women everywhere can feel less alone during this important time."

Director Lisa Anne Morrison adds, "For years and years, I thought menopause was going to be the time of my life when I felt like I'm not going to be worth anything anymore. It has proven to be the total opposite."