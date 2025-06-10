THE MARRIAGE ZONE Comes to 905 Cole Theatre

SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced a new production of The Marriage Zone, written and directed by Jeff Gould. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Sean Babcock, Anthony Backman, Dylan Bowers, Kelly DeSarla, Jacee Jule, Cassidy LeClair, Ian Nemser, Tudi Roche, Ben Scattone, Morry Schorr, Shelly Snellman, Corbin Timbrook, and Laura Walker.

Opening is set for Saturday, July 12, at 8pm, and the run will continue through August 30 only. Performances will be Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at 905 Cole Theatre, 905 Cole Avenue, Hollywood, 90038.



What if you had a second chance? What if you were a struggling 40-something couple who got a glimpse into the future and could see how it all turned out? What if you had a chance to do it all differently to try to make it work? Beth and Cal get that chance one afternoon while selling their house — as their past, present, and future all collide. The results are both hysterical and poignant.



Set design is by Anthony Backman, lighting design is by Selena Price, and sound design is by Tina Walsch. Shelby Janes produces for SkyPilot Theatre Company, and Morgan Benson is assistant producer.



Jeff Gould has written, directed, and produced six plays about marriage. His second, It’s Just Sex, ran a combined four years in Los Angeles, won the Valley Theatre League Best Original Production of the Year Award, and ran off-Broadway and in four other cities and five different countries. An earlier production of The Marriage Zone ran for nine months in LA and has also run in Warsaw, Poland, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce ran for six months in LA in 2022. In addition to playwriting, he has had many articles published in Card Player Magazine based on his career as a long-time professional poker player.