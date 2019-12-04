THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Comes To Group Rep This Week

The Group Rep presents Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's beloved farce THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, directed by Bruce Kimmel, produced by Doug Haverty. The comedy classic takes place a few weeks before Christmas in small town USA, after a famously outlandish NYC radio personality is invited to dine at the house of the well-to-do local factory owner. But this sharp-tongued celebrity slips on a patch of ice outside the front door and injures his hip. Confined to the house for a month, he drives his hosts mad by insulting them, monopolizing their world, wreaking havoc with romantic antics and receiving a constant stream of bizarre guests, including performers, scientists, penguins and even paroled convicts. As Christmas Day approaches mayhem ensues and fate delivers a comeuppance.

The cast features the talents of (in alphabetical order) Neil Angevine, Bita Arefnia, Nick Asaro, Jim Beaver, Michele Bernath, Anastasia Burnett, Fox Carney, Kay Cole, Cheryl Crosland, Lareen Faye, Michael Gabiano, Doug Haverty, Chihiro Kato, Momoka Kato, Christian Land, John Ledley, Sherry Michaels, Barry Pearl, Hartley Powers, Susan Priver, Steve Shaw, Marina Shtelen, Marc Stancato, Sal Valletta, Christopher Winfield, Laura Wolfe and Leslie Young.

The design and production team includes Christopher Winfield (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Leslie Young (Properties), Brianna Saranchock (Assistant Director) and Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design).

Now its 45th Season, the Group Rep has produced well over 300 plays including more than 70 World Premieres. The company boasts more than 80 active company members, from those with notable careers to those building careers. The Acting Company began May 1973, with a rag-tag group of 11 actors performing scenes for audiences in a laundromat-turned 36 seat theatre on Van Ness Blvd. When Lonny Chapman first entered that theatre, the match was perfect and The Group Rep was born with Chapman at the helm. In 1999, Lonny was honored when the current theatre's name officially became the "Lonny Chapman Theatre". The partnership continued until Lonny's passing in 2007.

In addition to productions, The Group Rep gives back to the community with its Annual Kids Holiday Party. Also, its Participating Actor and Technical Associates (PATA) program provides internship opportunities for aspiring theatre artists. Past graduates include such notables as Sean Penn and Jennifer Tilly.

From 2009 - 2010, Ernest Figueroa, then producer for the Broad Stage, came on board as Artistic Director, and brought needed creative and organizational changes. In April of 2010, Figueroa passed the torch to longtime members Larry Eisenberg and Chris Winfield to serve as Co-Artistic Directors. Eisenberg and Winfield will be stepping down from their positions as of January 2020, and will remain company members putting forth their talents as needed. The newly appointed Artistic Director is longtime Group Rep member, Doug Haverty, who will take the company to even greater heights and continue to fulfill the vision of Lonny Chapman: "First, to entertain, then to illuminate the human condition - and never be boring."

Show Times & Tickets: December 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks after Sunday matinees December 15 and December 29. Approximate running time two hours. There will be two intermissions. Ages 7 and up. Tickets: $25. Seniors 65+/Students with ID: $20. Groups of 10 or more: $15. Tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You