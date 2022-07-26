THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. to Play The Victory Center Theatre This Saturday

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. is playing at The Victory Center Theatre on Saturday, July 30 at 5PM. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Conundrum Little Riddles cast contains approximately 16 students led by Kate Clarke and Emerson Boatwright.

"This program has been so exciting to put on for the first time in partnership with the Burbank Community YMCA," says director and Conundrum's Education Chair Kate Clarke. "The kids are having a lot of fun and experiencing the benefits of live theater. They're building their self-confidence, making friends, and learning skills such as empathy, teamwork, and critical thinking and problem solving. We can't wait to do this again next year and expand into regular Riddles programming during the school year."

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.conundrumtheatreco.com. Concessions will be available for purchase at the venue.

For more information about licensing THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

CONUNDRUM THEATRE COMPANY (CTC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre organization based in Burbank, CA. Conundrum's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors. The Little Riddles program is a youth-focused program that directly feeds into Conundrum's mainstage productions. For more information, please visit www.conundrumtheatreco.com or email info@conundrumtheatreco.com

Music Theatre International (MTI) www.mtishows.com, is one of the world's leading dramatic licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 60,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to the idea of theatre as education and has created special collections for younger performers. The MTI Broadway Junior Collection includes "JR." titles, 60-minute musicals for performance by middle school children; and "KIDS" titles, 30-minute musicals for performance by elementary school children. MTI School Editions are musicals that have been annotated for performance by high school students, and the Theatre For Young Audiences (TYA) Collection are 70-minute musicals designed for adults to perform for children.

MTI ShowSpace.com is the theatre world's online community where practitioners and fans from around the world share advice, photos, videos, sets, props, costumes and more, to help bring their next productions to life.