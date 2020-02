Parson's Nose Theater (PNT) launches the second half of its 2019/2020 season with Molière's final comedy, The Imaginary Invalid, a razor sharp attack on corruption in the 17th-century medical profession.

Adapted and translated by Lance Davis and directed by Mary Chalon.

Performances take place in Pasadena at Parson's Nose Theater, February 8 through May 1, 2020 with a preview night on Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm.

parsonsnose.org or (626) 403-7667





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You