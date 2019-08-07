THE ILLUSIONISTS Will Take on LA April 2020

Broadway in Hollywood announces that THE ILLUSIONISTS - Live From Broadway will play a limited one-week engagement at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as part of its North American Tour, from April 14 - 19, 2020. Noted as the world's best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS returns to Los Angeles on the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway.

Tickets are available today exclusively to 2019-20 Broadway in Hollywood Season Ticket Holders. For more information about Season Ticket Packages, visit www.BroadwayinHollywood.com, or call the Season Ticket Office at 866-755-2929 (Mon-Fri; 8am - 6pm | Sat; 10am - 4pm). Group purchases of 10 or more tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 9, 2019. To inquire about groups, call (323) 463-4367. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public at a later date.

THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show's creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of six of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said, "We can't wait to bring this electrifying show to Los Angeles for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage."

For additional information, please visit http://www.TheIllusionistsLive.com.





