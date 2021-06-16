THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SQUARES Extends Run Through August 10th

As American's approach the 75th anniversary of the game show in 2021, The Hollywood Museum has announced that, back by popular demand, THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SQUARES will extend its run through August 10th, 2021 with video on demand available though StellarTickets.com.

Tickets: https://www.stellartickets.com/o/the-hollywood-museum/events/the-hollywood-museum-squares



An average of 10 million tourists and fans visit a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard every year to visit the Walk of Fame and The Hollywood Museum - Today, it is anything but business as usual for the popular sites, who have turned toward social media and the internet to bring Hollywood to the fans at this time in the hopes rejuvenating tourism.



During the recent health crisis, people haven't been able to get out to see the Hollywood Museum or other historic or popular destinations, so they are bringing the museum to the people through "The Hollywood Museum Squares," with the help of forty plus celebrities, including Loni Anderson, Rich Little, Gilbert Gottfried, Lindsay Wagner, Dee Wallace, Jeremy Miller, Robert Hays, Ruta Lee, Loretta Swit, Jerry Mathers, etc (full list below) and along with hosts Tom Bergeron, John Davidson, Marc Summers, Pat Finn, Bruce Vilanch and special intros by Peter Marshall.



The proceeds will benefit the museum, which is currently the most recognized venue in the city as the "Official Museum of Hollywood" and the go to for authentic Hollywood and entertainment history!



Hollywood insider, Donelle Dadigan (President/Founder of The Hollywood Museum; Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce; Chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust & member of the CA Film Commission and more), has been called Hollywood's most influential woman and welcomes patrons to "The Hollywood Museum Squares," as they prepare to reopen the first week of August, 2021.

Line-Ups:

Show 1 - Host John Davidson (Hollywood Squares / The $100,000 Pyramid / That's Incredible!)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Barry Livingston, Donna Mills, Ilene Graff, Judy Tenuta, Jim J Bullock, Gilbert Gottfried, Carolyn Hennesy, Perti Hawkins Byrd



Show 2 - Host Tom Bergeron (Hollywood Squares / Dancing with the Stars)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Lindsay Wagner, Carolyn Henessy, Anson Williams, Alison Arngrim, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Teresa Ganzel, Rich Little, Rico Anderson



Show 3 - Marc Summers (Double Dare / Unwrapped) -

Celebrities: Loni Anderson (Center Square), Dee Wallace, Erin Murphy, Jeremy Miller, Wesley Eure, Glenn Scarpelli, Wil Shiner, Elaine Ballace, Harvey



Show 4 - Host Pat Finn (Shop Til You Drop / The Joker's Wild/ The Big Spin)

Celebrities: Rich Little (Center Square), Bruce Vilanch, Alison Arngrim, Ruta Lee, Joyce Bulifant, Jerry Mathers, Loretta Swit, Jay Johnson, Carolyn Hennesy



Show 5 - Host Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares)

Celebrities: Anson Williams (Center Square), Bob Bergen, Rodney Alan Rippy, Judy Norton, Robert Hays, Lee Purcell, Kathy Garver, Kate Linder, Hank Garrett

