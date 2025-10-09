THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Returns To Burbank’s Colony Theatre For Limited Run This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stan Zimmerman’s critically acclaimed 2018 Los Angeles production of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK will return to The Colony Theatre in Burbank for a limited two-day engagement this fall.

The revival, which garnered international attention for its predominantly Latinx cast, will run November 5–6, 2025, with student matinees both days (now sold out) and one evening performance on Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m., open to the public.

The Rosenthal Family Foundation, headed by Phil and Monica Rosenthal, returns as sponsor for this special engagement. Phil Rosenthal created the Emmy-winning sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, while Monica appeared on the series as Brad Garrett’s wife. Phil is also known for his hit Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil.

Zimmerman’s direction gained attention for its unique casting and contemporary resonance, inspired by a 2018 CNN segment about a Jewish woman in Los Angeles who created a “safe house” for a Latina mother and her daughters after the father was deported by ICE. The production draws poignant parallels between Anne Frank’s story and modern struggles against discrimination and displacement.

“When we originally presented this play eight years ago, many insisted that any comparisons to what was happening with child separation at the border and Nazis in WWII was over-reacting,” says director Stan Zimmerman. “But looking at the current situation in many of our major cities, the phrase ‘never again’ is today. I can’t think of a better time to provoke discussion, especially through the words of Anne Frank.”

Returning cast members include Emiliano Torres (Otto Frank) and Genesis Ochoa (Anne Frank). Performers across performances include Mariangelica Cuervo, Emily Trujillo, Danny Pardo, Jackie Osorio, David Gurrola, Rebecca Asquino, Charlie Farrell, Aris Alvarado, Hector Hernandez, Ben Martinez, Keara Bird, Noah F. Madril, and Ina Loazia.

The producing team comprises Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), and the Burbank Human Relations Council. Additional collaborators include Assistant Director Lizzie Kramer and Casting Director Julie Gale.

Based on The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, the stage adaptation by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, later updated by Wendy Kesselman, won both the 1956 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This revival marks the eighth iteration of Zimmerman’s production following acclaimed runs at the Dorie Theatre (Hollywood), Temple Emanuel (Beverly Hills), Chutzpah Festival (Vancouver), and previous Colony Theatre engagements in 2023.

