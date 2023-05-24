THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Patrick Hamilton will present The Box as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, running from June 3rd to June 18th at The Zephyr Theater. A fast paced and whip-smart dark comedy, The Box won almost every major award at The New York Theater Festival, including Best Play, Best Actress, and Best Director.

The Box challenges audiences by asking: "What does it mean to be a man or woman in today's world?"

The Box tells the story of Stephen, a meek academic who is planning to propose to his girlfriend Alice. Her father Cal, however, shows up unexpectedly at Stephen's apartment before she is due to arrive. Cal has caught wind of the impending proposal and has come to express his disapproval. He offers Stephen the chance to change his mind, at which point the evening spins wildly out of control with horrifying consequences. Alice arrives soon after. Their relationship takes center stage as its ugly flaws and shameful secrets are dragged into full view.

Written/directed by Patrick Hamilton, "THE BOX is like a rollercoaster ride in how one simple mistake can change the course of one's life, and it is not over until it is over. Mr. Hamilton, who wrote and directed this piece, is adept at both. His dialogue flows, his tension builds and his play made me want to see it more than once, to see what I missed." - Times Square Chronicles

The returning cast features Equity Actors Chelsea J. Smith, Conor McGee, and Darrell Shipley.

LOCATION: The Zephyr Theater, 7456 Melrose Ave. RUN TIME: 80 minutes

TICKETS/DETAILS: Click Here

DATES: Sat. June 3: 8:30 PM Thurs. June 15: 5:30 PM Fri. June 9: 5 PM Sat. June 17: 10:30 AM Sat. June 10: 8:15 PM Sun. June 18: 7:45 PM