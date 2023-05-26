THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE Comes to 905 Cole Theater

Performances run June 3, 16, and 24.

The Allure of Thug Life is a Hip Hopsical comedy about Mélia, an upper middle-class teen from Oakland who wants to be a gangster rapper.

Picture a 15 year old girl who wants to fit in at her new high school, but is bullied regularly. Struggling to find her own voice, she discovers her talent—rapping and begins straddling the fence between the good life and thug life.

The Allure of Thug Life explores topical themes of bullying, violence, economic inequality, class, colorism, pride, perseverance, self-love, and respect. This solo show focuses on a Black family who has "made it". Now their daughter fights to go from riches to rags.

A colorful cast of characters, make these heavy themes lighter through songs and jokes.

The Allure of Thug Life is the riveting story of one's journey to discover their authentic self and the lengths they will go to own it!

Writer and Performer, Mélia Mills is an Oakland, CA native. She graduated from UCLA with a BA in Theater Arts and is a writer, comedian, actress, and rapper. Mélia wrote, created, produced, directed and acted in JUNETEENTH- An Emancipation Celebration to a sold out crowd at UCB Sunset. She was a writer and performer on UCB's House Team, CHARACTERS WELCOME and iO West's House Team, Character World.

Mélia co-hosted the podcast TALK LIKE a GIRL on Feral Audio. She has opened for Dave Chappelle, Gad Elmaleh “Jerry Seinfeld of France”, and did Script and Character Development for Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Allure of Thug Life will be performed at 905 Cole Theater at 905 Cole Ave, Hollywood, CA

Running Time: 60 minutes. $10 per ticket.

For tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9618

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, June 3rd, 5pm (preview)

Friday June 16th, 7pm

Friday, June 23, 5pm




