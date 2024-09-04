TH IR DS Comes to the Zephyr in Hollywood This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an alternate timeline of American history in which the Civil War was never fought, America stands divided into three separate countries: The Union, The Confederate, and The Pacific States of America. When an historic drought threatens the citizens of the Confederate States, Catherine Shepard, the world’s most powerful water tycoon and citizen of the Pacific States, must travel into the Confederacy to negotiate a secret deal with the government to provide their people with clean water before it’s too late.

Playwright Ben Edlin explains, “TH IR DS is an exploration of the ties that bind us together and the forces that pull us apart: of the hope that lies in understanding when our bitterness departs. Of the dangers we may drown in when we all decline to say, ‘I’m not sure I agree, but still, our brotherhood should stay.’ It’s a story of survival and of reaping what we sow: of a question, that if where we are is where we want to go?”

Deborah Aquila (Story Creation) has a unique aptitude for weaving a narrative that transports spectators to these familiar lands of different epochs in TH IR DS. Nominated 18 times for the Artios Award by the CSA, and winning for the features “Red,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “CODA,” and “La La Land,” Aquila was awarded the CSA’S Hoyt Bowers Award for Career Achievement in 2020. In 2021, the Sundance Film Festival honored “CODA” with the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast. While studying at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and the Adler Conservatory, Deborah embraced script analysis and dramaturgy. Adler was insistent that actors understand the themes of the plays and the 'big idea,' being presented. Understanding and examining the nuance of a character's backstory within the larger context of the narrative has always informed her approach to storytelling. Deborah’s independent casting director career began with Steven Soderbergh's "Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” and Uli Edel's "The Last Exit to Brooklyn," before moving to Los Angeles to cast Frank Darabont's "The Shawshank Redemption." She is a proud member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BAFTA, The Television Academy, and the Casting Society of America.

Ben Edlin (Playwright/Story) recently premiered his latest play, Conversations in Exile, an original adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters. The first film he wrote, “The Union,” won the “Audience Award” at the Hoboken International Film Festival, as well the “Best New Voice Award” at the Long Beach International Film Festival. As an actor, Ben’s TV credits include a recurring role on the Bad Boys spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, NBC’s Chicago Med, and Department of One, opposite Ed Begley Jr. He has appeared in several short films, including “Two Days,” “Down & Out,” and the upcoming “Scott,” directed by George Sear. Other film credits include “Anywhere with You,” which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival. He can currently be seen in the lead role of “Mindwash” for the Arcane Company, streaming now on Amazon, and the soon to be released film “Riding Shotgun.”

Jessica Aquila Cymerman (Director) co-founded the theatre company Untold Wants, in Dublin (now world traveling), where she continues to direct and produce contemporary theatre. Selected Theatre directing credits include Hedda Gabler, Julie: After Strindberg (North American premiere), Gruesome Playground Injuries, Cock, The Human Ear (North American premiere), Reasons to be Pretty (all for Untold Wants Theatre), The Gift, Strange Relations (staged readings, IAMA Theatre, LA), Ted and the Right to Die (RCS, Glasgow), Il Cambiale di Matrimonio (Raucous Rossini, Glasgow), The Seagull: A Musical Adaptation (co-writer, Original Production, RCS), Urinetown The Musical; Reefer Madness! The Musical, and The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? (Sarah Lawrence College). Selected Film directing credits include the shorts “The Den,” in 2022, Winner “Best Director” Vesuvius Int’l film festival; Official selection: Seattle Film Festival, Austin FF, Sarasota FF, Tall Grass FF, Albuquerque FF, and many more), “The Stairs,” Winner "Humanitarian Award," "Best Child Actor," and "Best Costume Design" at the Idyllwild Film Festival, "Best Female Director" Stockholm Short Festival; Jury Award Nominee for Best Narrative Short at the Rome International FF; Official selection: Dances with Films, Poppy Jasper Int. FF, Garden State FF, Irish Film Fest, SOHO International FF, Albuquerque FF, Mallorca Evolution FF, Queens World FF, and Manhattan FF. She holds an MA in Directing from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, with training from Shakespeare's Globe, UK. jessicaaquilacymerman.com

“TH IR DS is a reflection of a pervasive undercurrent in the United States right now,” says director Jessica Aquila Cymerman. “More than an alternative history exploration, this play is a deeply human examination. What makes us believe biased truths about each other? What drives our actions, passions, joy, rage? Which issues make us go to the polls? Which ones make us bury our heads in the sand? What is it about Americans that we can hate one another, yet address ourselves as one, on the global scale? This play conveys our greatest fears as a nation that is designed to be aligned; it speaks to the sentiments of an election year. Its relevance is timely, and its message universal. Are we not better together, supporting each other, sharing resources? Especially when humanity’s next hurdle will be the elements, now is the time to learn how to band together, united.”

OUR CAST: Derek Webster as Professor William Seward (bio); Tess Harrison as Patricia Todd (starred in “This Is A Film About My Mother” currently available on Amazon and Vudu and featured on the site, Girls In Film. “It’s Perfect Here,” was Tess’s award-winning debut short film, and other shorts include “Take Me Out with the Stars,” “Things Break In,” and Dog, programmed at over fifty festivals worldwide. Her music videos have generated over 14 million views); Éanna O’Dowd as Peter Todd (selected theatre: Hedda Gabler trans. Brian Friel, Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph, The Human Ear by Alexandra Wood, Reasons to Be Pretty by Neil LaBute, all with Untold Wants Theatre, national tours of Vernon God Little adapted by Tanya Rodner and The Dead School by Patrick MacCabe with Decadent Theatre. Co-founder of Untold Wants Theatre); Ben Edlin as David Cohen (Lead role of “Mindwash” for the Arcane Company, streaming now on Amazon, and the soon to be released film “Riding Shotgun”); Brian Yeun as Steven Choi(title roles in the short film “Bartleby,” an adaptation of the Herman Mellville story, and Book of Job); Corbin Reid as Catherine Shepard (Broadway: American Idiot, Sister Act, and Rent. For the Record: Tarantino in West Hollywood, and Hair at the Hollywood Bowl. TV: Sondi Hill in the Starz comedy series, Run the World, and in the Lifetime thriller “She Went Missing.” Series regular on the CW series Valor, and recurring on Season 3 of Shonda Rhimes' How to Get Away with Murder. Film: Ashley in the “Blair Witch” sequel for Lionsgate, and “My Fiona”); Carlo Mancasola as James Cross (leading role in the Rosario Dawson produced feature film “Midnight.” He is soon to be seen in “Maya,” and “Spin the Bottle,” set to release in 2024).

OUR PRODUCTION TEAM: Gabrieal Griego (Producer), Jeff G. Rack (Scenic and Prop Design), Derrick McDaniel (Lighting Design), Joseph ‘Sloe’ Slawinski (Sound Design), Emilyna Zoë Cullen (Costume Design), Andrew Marsh (Composer), Michelle Hanzelova-Bierbauer (Projection and Graphic Design).

TH IR DS opens at 8pm on Friday, September 6 and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm through September 29, 2024 (Post show talkbacks every Sunday). The Zephyr Theatre is located at 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Street parking. Tickets are $35.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL