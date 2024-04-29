TEHRANGELES Opens at Hudson Backstage in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 1980s saw an influx to Los Angeles of Iranian refugees, fleeing their homeland when the theocratic Islamic Revolution came to power. The new immigrants found safety, work, love, a vibrant community, and hope in their new California home.

At the center of the story is Zohreh, a mother striving to build a new life for her daughter, Sima, amidst the echoes of their past. Together, the navigate the complexities of displacement, cultural identity, and the pursuit of new beginnings in a city that promises as much as it demands. Their journey is interwoven with the lives of a diverse cast of characters that comprise "TehrAngeles."

Songs in the show's score resonate with themes of resilience and hope, echoing the universal quest for connection and understanding across cultural divides.

TehrAngeles is an invitation to reflect on the shared human experience of searching for a place to call home. Through its portrayal of the Iranian diaspora, the play celebrates diversity and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream of a better life.

The cast includes Frida Kakavand, Mohsen Abdolahian, Afshin Katanchi, Genevieve Joy, Ali Azizian, Shamiram Ghashehpour, and Nakta Pahlevan.

Dancers Patty Choi, Bethany Violett, Daniel Prado, and Aaron Gilliam.

Musicians Ali Azizian, Argin Levin, and Koosha Hakimi.

Nakta Pahlevan is the playwright and co-director. Plays that she has previously written and directed include Khordadgan and Seven Labours of Liberty. Also an actor, her stage credits include The Comedy of Errors, Love Always, Down on Your Knees and Up to the Moon, Much Ado About Nothing, I Stand Before You Naked, and more, in addition to television and film appearances. She received a Master's degree from the University of Birmingham.

Afshan Katanchi is Nakta's co-director. He is also a cinematographer, photographer, and actor. He is a graduate of Azad University.

Nazanin Bakthiari; Production design/ costume design. Sarah N.: Assistant director/ graphic design. Shirin Daghooghi : Production manager/ graphic design.

TehrAngeles is more than an immigrant story. It's the narrative of a cohesive community that has become a distinct presence in America's most diverse city.

WHAT: TehrAngeles. A musical. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection.

WHO: Written by Nakta Pahlevan. Directed by Nakta Pahlevan and Afshin Katanchi. Choreography by Aaron Gilliam. Composer/Musical director: Ali Azizian. Produced by Nakta Pahlevan and Ali Azizian. Presented by Hashti Media and The Independent Collective Artists of Los Angeles.

WHERE: Hudson Backstage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: Preview on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Regular performances on Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

ADMISSION: $45.

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 70 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for ages 13 to Adult.

