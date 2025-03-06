Studio For Performing Arts LA Hosts One-Act Comedies To Benefit The California Fire Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This past Saturday, El Centro Theatre in Hollywood was filled with laughter and purpose as Studio For Performing Arts LA presented two one-act comedy plays, Breaking Badly and Meet the Roommates.

The event, directed by Jon Taylor and produced by Walid Chaya, Founder and Director of Studio For Performing Arts LA, showcased a talented and diverse cast of actors while supporting a meaningful cause. All profits from the performance benefited the California Fire Foundation, contributing to critical services for firefighters, their families, and communities affected by fires, and the studio's Diversity Scholarship Fund.

The afternoon's entertainment began with Breaking Badly, a comedic play written by Jonathan Rand. The story follows Lily, who finds herself at "The Breakup Center," an unconventional service offering creative and outlandish ways to end relationships. With options ranging from reverse psychology and legal teams to simply sending a tasteful emoji, the play kept the audience engaged and laughing throughout.

The cast of Breaking Badly included:

• Marie Warner

• Alex Cojocaru

• Delaney Brittingham

• Sarah Cardinal

• Felicity Childs Smith

• Jesus Leos-Ceja

• Wallez James Johnson

• Jelena Simic

• Jennifer Rosas

• Nicholas Solis

• Dave Cerwonka

• Art Cast

• Kyle O'Neil

• Bianca Beach

• Kirill Solianik

• Bridget McGuinness

• Nanci Kelham

• Julia Sloan

• Mario Alverson

• Hunter James

• Dan Dore

• Nancy Simmermaker

The laughter continued with Meet the Roommates, another one-act comedy by Jonathan Rand. The play explores the trials and tribulations of college living through a high-tech online simulator that provides a glimpse into potential roommate experiences. The characters encountered a mix of quirky personalities, from a raging narcoleptic to a children's party clown, delivering a fresh and funny perspective on shared living arrangements.

The cast of Meet the Roommates included:

• Sheryl Kendall

• Branden Boggess

• Sarah Griffith

• Bianca Beach

• Jane Kim

• David Perry

• Shaun Jonas

• Shayla Perez

• Kyle O'Neil

• Wallez James Johnson

• Johnathan Middleton

This performance was part of Studio For Performing Arts LA's Diversity Scholarship Program, which provides underprivileged actors with opportunities to perform for film and TV professionals in a supportive environment. Many participants get discovered by casting or signed by top agencies as a result of the Studio's programs.

Participants also received scholarships toward upcoming programs at the studio, led by industry experts. The afternoon included a special Creatives Mixer, allowing actors to connect with Hollywood professionals and build valuable relationships.

The production was made possible through the creative vision of director Jon Taylor, production producer Walid Chaya, and the technical support of Salem Mitchell and TheatrePlanners. The event underscored the studio's mission to Elevate Your Craft & Career by offering resources and connections that help emerging talent thrive in the competitive entertainment industry.

Studio For Performing Arts LA offers a variety of workshops, seminars, and industry events designed to support actors at every stage of their careers. More information about upcoming programs and opportunities can be found at studioforperformingarts.com.

For those who missed this special charity performance, the studio has more exciting events planned, including the next Hollywood Creatives Mixer at 3:30pm on Saturday, April 5. With its continued focus on community, diversity, and opportunity, Studio For Performing Arts LA remains a vibrant hub for creative professionals in Hollywood.

Comments