Stream Forest Lawn's Special Virtual Event Memorial Day 2022 Via Facebook Live

Forest Lawn will mark its 107th Memorial Day remembrance with a special virtual event streaming on Facebook LIVE. On Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM, the celebration will honor the sacrifices and the strength of the members of the United States military with a patriotic music, a gun salute and a color guard, Scottish bagpipes and more.

Set in the spectacular Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, this poignant event commemorates and the bravery of United States Military veterans and those who gave their lives for their country. Emcee Michael Ellington returns, and gifted musical artists Gabriel Deutsch, Alannah Garnier, and Charles Lane will perform patriotic songs including The Star-Spangled Banner along with The John H. Broadous Gospel Choir. Several choir selections will include Total Praise by Richard Smallwood and Since I Laid My Burdens Down, a traditional spiritual. The Los Angeles Police Department will perform the presenting and retiring of the colors as well as a gun salute as a tribute to fallen military members. Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department Concert Band will provide musical accompaniment.

Memorial Day highlights Include:

·Pledge of Allegiance read by Itzel Barakat, United States Army veteran

·Presidential Proclamation read by Alan S. Hamilton, Deputy Chief, Los Angeles Police Department.

·Bagpipe Performance by Harry Farrar, Pipe Major, Scottish Bagpipes & Drums

·Keynote Speech by United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan J. Birk.

Since 1915, Forest Lawn's scenic vistas have set the stage for Memorial Day remembrances that bring the community together to honor the military. "It is an honor for us at Forest Lawn to pay our respects to the members of the United States Military for their service and sacrifice," says Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn's Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Every year we hope to bring our audiences a sense of celebration as we acknowledge these heroes-military members past and present-and their bravery."

The Memorial Day remembrance at Forest Lawn will stream via Facebook LIVE on Monday, May 30, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM and will be available following the event: (https://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn/). There will not be an in-person component to the event. Visit www.forestlawn.com for more information.