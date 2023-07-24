'Stories@ The Playhouse: In The Blink Of An Eye' Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse in August

The performance is on Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the fourth event in our ongoing series of true personal storytelling, Stories @ The Playhouse! Our fourth show's theme is In the Blink of an Eye, a narrative deep dive into the personal experiences of seven people sharing critical moments that changed their lives, and humorous anecdotes that shaped their perspective.

Produced by Elizabeth Sampson and Alicia Sedwick.

The wearing of face masks is recommended at this event.

Runtime: 80 minutes with no intermission.

Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. General admission: $20. Seniors (65+) $18. Tickets are available at Click Here

(TeenTix passholders are welcome at these events! Teens ages 13-19, learn more about how to get $5 tickets to arts events like Stories @ The Playhouse here).

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.




Recommended For You