Stephen Tobolowsky Comes To Theatre Forty On October 20

On Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2 p.m., Stephen Tobolowsky will perform a show called An Afternoon of My Favorite Stories at Theatre Forty.

This is an event to support the ongoing activities of Beverly Hills' professional non-profit theatre, Theatre Forty. Tickets are $50, and besides the laughter, the price of admission includes an autographed DVD of Stephen's storytelling movie, Stephen Tobolowsky's Birthday Party.

Stephen Tobolowsky has appeared in 100 movies and over 200TV shows, including Ned in Groundhog Day, Mississippi Burning, Thelma and Louise, roles on The Goldbergs, Silicon Valley, Californication, and Norman Lear's new One Day at a Time. He's also a gifted storyteller, and is here to bring us stories from his podcast and his two books, The Dangerous Animals Club, and My Adventures with God.

Stephen Tobolowsky's Birthday Party. Comedy/Documentary. Produced and directed by Robert Brinkmann. From Monster Releasing. (Color, 2005, USA, 87 minutes, not rated) Starring Stephen Tobolowsky. Featuring Ann Hearn, Amy Adams, Mena Suvari, Darren Le Gallo, Vivian Bang. On his birthday, actor Stephen Tobolowksy shares a series of personal and professional stories.

Reservations for An Afternoon of My Favorite Stories can be made at http://theatre40.org or by calling (310) 364-0535.

Theatre Forty is located at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking is available and can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Moreno Drive and Durant Drive.

