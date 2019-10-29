Stars Hit The Links At 20th Annual Emmys Golf Classic To Raise Over $300,000 For Television Academy Foundation

The star-studded 20th Annual Emmys Golf Classic raised over $300,000 for the Television Academy Foundation. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit Foundation's renowned educational programs.

Television stars, entertainment industry executives, Television Academy Foundation leadership and corporate partners competed in the golf tournament at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Oct. 28.

Hosted for the third consecutive year by Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), the event included competitors from some of television's top shows: Anthony Alabi (Raven's Home; Family Reunion), Philip Boyd (The Haves and the Have Nots), Andy Buckley (Shameless), Matt Corboy (Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television), Matt Craven (Unspeakable; Sharp Objects), Patrika Darbo (Aunt Cissy; Indoor Boys), Arturo Del Puerto (For All Mankind), Pat Finn (The Middle), Terry Gannon (NBC Sports and the Golf Channel), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Brennin Hunt (Rent: Live), Richard Kind (Young Sheldon), C.S. Lee (Chicago Med), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Kevin Linehan (I'm Sorry), Kyle MacLachlan (Carol's Second Act), Matt Malloy (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Benito Martinez (13 Reasons Why; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Jack McGee (Crabs in a Bucket), Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood), Joel Murray (Holiday Hell), Jeff Nordling (Big Little Lies), Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), Ray Romano (Get Shorty), Timothy Simons (Veep), Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood), Bechir Sylvain (Claws), Joe Torry (Noodles) and Peter Weller (The Last Ship). Co-Executive Producer of Family Reunion Anthony Hill, pro golfer Andia Winslow, model/actress Sakara Ross and opera singer Sonia Kazarova also competed in the tournament.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Cedric the Entertainer and to our generous sponsors for their unwavering support. All of the stars and corporate partners who participated in the event helped make this year's Emmys Golf Classic a huge success," said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Funds raised sustain the Foundation's core education programs, which provide professional experience, industry access and career pathways for diverse young talent seeking careers in the industry."

The tournament kicked off with "on the green" carpet arrivals followed by a putting contest, full round of golf and an afternoon cocktail reception. The day concluded with an awards dinner where honors were presented, including:

a-? Grand Prize Low Net Winner: NEP Team with celebrity Philip Boyd.

a-? 2nd Place Low Net: HBO Team #2 with celebrity Matt Craven.

a-? 3rd Place Low Net: Audi Team with celebrity Joel Murray.

a-? Ferrari Trento Blindfold Celebrity Challenge Winner: Anthony Hill.

a-? Bungalo Homes | Amherst Putting Contest Winner: Andia Winslow.

a-? 1st Place Gross: ARIS Consulting Team with celebrity Richard Kind.





