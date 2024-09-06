Spotlight: UPCOMING EVENTS at Los Angeles Philharmonic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Under The Stars! MacArthur Award recipient Michelle Dorrance leads a night of expansive tap dance at The Ford.



Featuring collaborative world premieres and Michelle Dorrance’s own award-winning choreography, some of the best tap dancers on the planet unite from two coasts to bring you this unique evening of infectious music and cutting-edge tap dance.



Christian McBride and Thomas Wilkins preside over an extraordinary ensemble of artists who come together for a celebration of jazz and dance, featuring Savion Glover and Dulé Hill at the Hollywood Bowl.



The celebrated contemporary dance ensemble returns to The Ford with a new program inspired by the Doomsday Clock.



Featuring three movements that jump through different eras in global history—"Vishwas,” “1947,” and “Midnight”—100 Seconds to Midnight was choreographed by Achinta S. McDaniel with original music by Reena Esmail and Nina Shekhar. The piece frames the concept of the Doomsday Clock made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists through the lens of immigrant Americans and third generation people, particularly emphasizing the experiences of Brown and South Asian women and our regular proximity to violence. McDaniel uses Salman Rushdie’s novel, Midnight’s Children, to score part of the work and uses real accounts captured by audio interviews of people affected by the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. The piece emphasizes the importance of standing up to male powers that threaten our health and existence, including in modern-day America. 100 Seconds to Midnight confronts misogyny, unpacks the generational effects of colonization, and scrutinizes the expectations placed upon women regarding duty, tradition, and assimilation.

